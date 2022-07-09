Spider-Punk #3 Preview: Anarchy in the Kingpin's Lair

Spider-Punk, the punkest intellectual property ever owned by the Walt Disney Corporation, and his band invade a Kingpin stronghold in this preview of Spider-Punk #3. Check out the preview below.

Spider-Punk #3

by Cody Ziglar & Justin Mason, cover by Takashi Okazaki

KINGPIN RISING! The band takes a detour through Philly to help DAREDEVIL deal with the big man himself! What does Kingpin have to hide? And what does it have to do with the threats ahead? Find out as the crew hits the road in the SPIDER-VAN!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.5"W x 10.1"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620244700311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620244700321 – SPIDER-PUNK 3 MOK VARIANT – $3.99 US

