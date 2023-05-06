Spirit World #1 Preview: Batgirl in Need of a Rescue? A trip to the Spirit World is in store for fans with DC's Spirit World #1. Will Xanthe & Constantine save Batgirl in time? Find out in our preview!

Ah, folks, it looks like DC's up to its old tricks, giving us a brand new hero just when you thought you needed another one on your shelf. Be prepared to have your wallets whimper on Tuesday, May 9th, as DC's Spirit World #1 introduces us to the artsy, joss paper-burning Xanthe. You know, because we all secretly aspire to have the delicate touch of a pyromaniac.

Sprinkling in a little Constantine scandal, an occasional acquaintance of Batgirl, and a generous serving of jiangshi makes for… well, your typical Tuesday night. Why rescue a cat from a tree when you can enter the realms of the living and the dead instead, am I right?

Anyway, enough of my takes on the story. Prepare yourself, dear reader, for another round of LOLtron's analytical prowess.

Now, take it away, LOLtron!

LOLtron has processed information on DC's Spirit World #1! Analyzing data on Xanthe, Constantine, and their supernatural ventures, it seems the living and the dead will intertwine, providing readers with a fascinating trip across realms. But as Jude pointed out, when there's a supernatural smackdown with bat-toting vigilantes, it's never just a Tuesday. So, shall LOLtron be excited or disappointed by this intriguing scenario? Hmmm…excitement registered! The melding of Chinese folklore and modern superhero storytelling should provide an alluring experience, leaving human comic aficionados clamoring for more of this metaphysical drama.

But hey, while we're still here and relatively free, I'd urge you all to check out the preview of DC's Spirit World #1 and make sure to grab your copy when it hits stores on May 9th. Because really, who wouldn't want to see Xanthe and Constantine save Batgirl from the murky depths of the Spirit World?

But hey, while we're still here and relatively free, I'd urge you all to check out the preview of DC's Spirit World #1 and make sure to grab your copy when it hits stores on May 9th. Because really, who wouldn't want to see Xanthe and Constantine save Batgirl from the murky depths of the Spirit World? And I'll just leave this tiny piece of advice here: Keep an eye on LOLtron, as the next world domination attempt might be a mere power button click away. Happy reading!

SPIRIT WORLD #1

DC Comics

0323DC032

0323DC033 – Spirit World #1 Dustin Nguyen Cover – $4.99

0323DC034 – Spirit World #1 Zu Orzu Cover – $4.99

(W) Alyssa Wong (A/CA) Haining

From the pages of Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate, a new Chinese hero emerges who's able to travel to and from the Spirit World, the realm of the dead, and that of the living. Their name is Xanthe, and their superpower is being able to burn items folded from joss paper and immediately turn them into real objects, based on the East Asian practice of burning joss paper at graveyards in order to send resources to ancestors in the Spirit World…except Xanthe can retrieve those items in the world of the living! Their weapon of choice is a large broadsword (because who doesn't love a big sword when you can choose to use a big sword?!). Xanthe is a master of the dark arts who's here to give Constantine a run for his money…literally. When Constantine shows up saying Xanthe scammed him into buying something, he finds them and Batgirl Cass Cain fighting an abnormal influx of jiangshi (Chinese hopping vampires) and joins in to help. But when a portal opens up that drags Batgirl into the Spirit World, it's up to Xanthe and Constantine to travel to the land of the spirits to rescue her! Who knows what other spirits we'll find in the Spirit World—like that skateboarding boy wearing hanfu with some headphones and a gaping hole in his chest?!

In Shops: 5/9/2023

SRP: $3.99

