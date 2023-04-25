Spoilers: Cheshire Cat, Arsenal & Amanda Waller in Green Arrow #1 Today sees the publication of the new Green Arrow. And it concerns what Bleeding Cool previously noted over a month ago...

Today sees the publication of the new Green Arrow. Bleeding Cool previously noted over a month ago that two of the notable characters on the cover, separated by the likes of Peacemaker, are Cheshire Cat and Arsenal.

Cheshire Cat, otherwise known as Shoes, has been Catwoman's protege in recent stories by Ram V, and is appearing in Detective Comics. Lian Harper is the daughter of Arsenal, Roy Harper, and Cheshire, Jade Nguyen. And that writer Josh Williamson had been planning a reunion for some time. Two years ago, he told the Word Balloon podcast,

"Once we stopped working on Death Metal and we started talking about Batman having the [Black Lantern] ring, I was, like, "we'll get Roy right back through this" and then we started talking Infinite Frontier and my plan for Roy was to get his daughter back at some point, and I was trying to figure out how and then I got a call from editorial and they were thinking about using her in Catwoman because they already had kind of a plan in place. I talked with Ram V and there's a way to make this work. She's Shoes, she's being trained as Catwoman's sidekick and so what does Roy do when he finds out she's alive? And then he finds out that Jade that she knows she's alive. That definitely plays a part in pieces of Infinite Frontier and then the plans for Roy after Infinite Frontier and other books that I don't want to say yet because I don't want to ruin their stories or mess their stuff up but there definitely is a plan to get these things rolling."

It's taken two years, but it's here…

A reunion of Arsenal and Cheshire Cat. Shoes and Speedy. Roy and Lian Harper.

And giving fans what they want for the Green Arrow launch issue. Even as Ollie Queen is sent spiralling off like… while, like Aquaman a few tears ago. And Superman Lost, And Jon Kent. There's a lot of it about.

And who has been keeping Roy and Lian apart so long?

Turns out it might be Amanda Waller, of Task Force X and Suicide Squad.

As has been revealed, Amanda Waller has been tasked with killing every superhuman on the planet. All she had to do was to be asked.

Might that suggest how or why Peacemaker might be coming to the series?