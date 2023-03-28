Cheshire Cat, Arsenal & Amanda Waller in Green Arrow #1 (Spoilers) This week is apparently Unofficial Green Arrow Week, the first issue of which goes to Final Order Cut-Off this coming weekend.

This week is apparently Unofficial Green Arrow Week, ahead of the relaunch of the character, and series, with a six-issue mini-series, the first issue of which goes to Final Order Cut-Off this coming weekend.

Two of the notable characters on the cover, separated by the likes of Peacemaker, are Cheshire Cat and Arsenal.

Cheshire Cat, otherwise known as Shoes, has been Catwoman's protege in recent stories by Ram V, and is appearing in Detective Comics. Lian Harper, daughter of Arsenal, Roy Harper and Cheshore, Jade Nguyen, writer Josh Williamson has been planning a reunion for some time. Two years ago, he told the Word Balloon podcast,

"Once we stopped working on Death Metal and we started talking about Batman having the [Black Lantern] ring, I was, like, "we'll get Roy right back through this" and then we started talking Infinite Frontier and my plan for Roy was to get his daughter back at some point, and I was trying to figure out how and then I got a call from editorial and they were thinking about using her in Catwoman because they already had kind of a plan in place. I talked with Ram V and there's a way to make this work. She's Shoes, she's being trained as Catwoman's sidekick and so what does Roy do when he finds out she's alive? And then he finds out that Jade that she knows she's alive. That definitely plays a part in pieces of Infinite Frontier and then the plans for Roy after Infinite Frontier and other books that I don't want to say yet because I don't want to ruin their stories or mess their stuff up but there definitely is a plan to get these things rolling."

It's taken two years, but it's coming… and who has been keeping them apart so long? Turns out it might be Amanda Waller. As has been revealed, Amanda Waller has been tasked with killing every superhuman on the planet. All she had to do was to be asked.

Might that suggest how or why Peacemaker might be coming to the series?

GREEN ARROW #1 (OF 6) CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

The Emerald Archer is lost, and it will take Oliver Queen's whole family to find him! But dangerous forces are determined to keep them apart at any cost! Spinning out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Green Arrow by DC architect Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, Superman) and artist Sean Izaakse (Thunderbolts) is an action-packed adventure across the DCU that sets the stage for major stories in 2023!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/25/2023 GREEN ARROW #2 (OF 6) CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

Green Arrow is alive…but where the hell is he?! That's what Roy Harper and Black Canary want to know, and their search takes them into the bowels of Belle Reve. But they'd better hurry—the stranded Oliver Queen and another lost member of the Green Arrow family are both being hunted by a brand-new villain called…Troublemaker.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/23/2023 GREEN ARROW #3 (OF 6) CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

Arsenal and Black Canary versus Peacemaker and the new Peacewrecker! While Arsenal and Black Canary's quest for answers has sent them into danger, Green Arrow is lost in time and space–but at least he's not alone now. Two members of the Green Arrow family join Oliver Queen in the last place you'd expect!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/27/2023