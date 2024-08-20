Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Dumb Bunny, Gotham City Sirens

Spoilers, Collectors, Gotham City Sirens #3 Has A Big First Appearance

Hey, Collectors, Gotham City Sirens #3 Has A Big First Appearance (Spoilers) ... I do mean that literally of course, your mileage may vary.

Article Summary Gotham City Sirens #3 tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, DC Comics' hit series.

Leah Williams and Matteo Lolli hint at future potential beyond the four-issue series.

First appearance of Dumb Bunny and a possible White Rabbit clone in issue #3.

Can Gotham City Sirens rival Birds of Prey with a bigger and stronger cast?

Spoilers on of course. Gotham City Sirens smashed its way into the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List last week, DC Comics' biggest-selling title of that week. It's only a four-issue series from Leah Williams and Matteo Lolli, but this might suggest that it has a future beyond that, possibly as a sister title to Birds Of Prey. But that might need a bigger cast than just Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and Harley Quinn. White Rabbit from tomorrow's Gotham City Sirens #3 might be a contender, but there is another option. What about a clone of the White Rabbit? After all, they are missing a strong woman from their team… Birds Of Prey have Big Barda, who might Gotham City Sirens have?

I mean that just ticks off so many trope boxes all at once, right? And if collectors want a first appearance of Dumb Bunny, then Cotham City Sirfens #3 is all yours…

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS #3 (OF 4) CVR A TERRY DODSON

(W) Leah Williams (A) Matteo Lolli (CA) Terry Dodson

When a violent and highly illegal energy drink-sponsored hunting operation threatens the lives of wildlife and the residents of Gotham City alike, the only ones fit to save the day are the criminal trio of Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and Harley Quinn. Back together again for the first time in years. Sometimes the only way to fight bad is with even worse! With special appearances by White Rabbit, Punchline, and introducing the himbo cowboy henchmen sensation soon to be sweeping the nation known as The Nasty Boys! Get your chaps, spurs, and hats out cause it's hunting season! By the end of story you'll be covered in guts, goo, and grit! Featuring the talents of Leah Williams, Matteo Lolli, Daniel Hillyard, and more! If you're not chanting Hot tubs and headshots and hotties, oh my! by the end of this four-week-long series, you're doing it wrong! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/21/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!