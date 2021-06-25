St. Mark's Comics Teams Up with Brooklyn Cyclones Baseball Team

St Mark's Comics, the venerable New York City comic store, is doing more than just rooting for the home team. The legendary retailer announced a partnership with the Brooklyn Cyclones today, bringing a touch of pop culture to America's game.

"Baseball is part of the fabric of Brooklyn," said Mitch Cutler, one of the owners of St. Mark's Comics. "We're thrilled to be working with the Cyclones—the Mets' High-A affiliate—and be part of that community, too."

Founded in 1983, St. Mark's Comics had a 36-year run as one of New York's favorite comic shops. Famous for our enormous and diverse stock, late-night hours, and spectacular staff, it became an East Village icon. Beloved LCS to its regulars, must-stop-when-in-NYC to our international customers, St. Mark's Comics was THE place to get that out-of-print graphic novel at 1 o'clock on a Sunday morning or that expert help for the perfect gift. And now it's coming back. Learn more at stmarkscomics.com.

St. Mark's Comics recently announced their return to brick and mortar after closing their East Village location in February 2019. The shop will reopen on July 30 in Industry City, a 35-acre campus of stores, restaurants, businesses, art experiences, and more in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood.

With the new partnership, every Cyclones home outing will feature a St. Mark's Comics "Villain of the Game." The team will choose an opposing player and a section of seats at the start of each game. If the Cyclones strike that player out three times in the game, everyone sitting in the designated section will get a voucher for a free comic book at St. Mark's Comics.

Then, look for a "Hero of the Game" to be announced on social media the next day, spotlighting a Brooklyn player who stood out on the field. St. Mark's Comics will also support the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life, making a donation for every strikeout by a Cyclones pitcher.

The shop will have a presence at the stadium during some homestands, with the possibility for giveaways and other fan interactions. "Comic book lovers and baseball fans are all passionate about their fandom," said Cutler. "We can't wait to see everyone at the ballpark—and at the shop—this season." Follow St. Mark's Comics on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates.