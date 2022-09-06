Star Trek #400 Preview: Kirk's Final Captain's Log

Captain Kirk gets a little sentimental during his final Captain's Log in this preview of Star Trek #400, in stored from IDW on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.

STAR TREK #400

IDW PUBLISHING

JUL221628

JUL221629 – STAR TREK #400 CVR B WOODWARD – $7.99

JUL221630 – STAR TREK #400 CVR C LEVENS – $7.99

JUL221631 – STAR TREK #400 CVR D HERNANDEZ – $7.99

(W) Wil Wheaton, Declan Shalvey, Chris Eliopoulos, Rich Handley, Mike Johnson (A) Joe Eisma, Megan Levens, Luke Sparrow, Seth Damoose, Angel Hernandez (CA) Louie De Martinis of Magnus Art

Celebrate IDW's 400th issue of Star Trek comics with this monumental issue highlighting fan-favorite eras of the acclaimed series. This collection of minis brings together Star Trek comics veterans in an equal celebration of IDW's Star Trek comics past and future. Join little Keyla Detmer-as seen in Star Trek: Discovery-Adventures in the 32nd Century #3-on a new expedition, visit the Kelvin Universe, witness a heartfelt tale by TNG's very own Wil Wheaton, and more by Chris Eliopoulos, Declan Shalvey, Rich Handley, and Mike Johnson, with art by Luke Sparrow, Seth Damoose, Megan Levens, Angel Hernandez, and Joe Eisma!

In Shops: 9/7/2022

SRP: $7.99

