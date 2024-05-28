Posted in: Comics, IDW, Preview | Tagged: star trek

Star Trek Celebrations #1 Preview: Pride at Warp Speed

Star Trek Celebrations #1 promises a galaxy worth of LGBTQIA+ heroes coming together in an anthology that’s light-years ahead.

Ah, another week, another comic to preview. This time, we have Star Trek Celebrations #1 from IDW, hitting stores on Wednesday, May 29th. Brace yourselves for an anthology that's got more pride than a Vulcan meditating on Pon Farr.

"Star Trek was an attempt to say that humanity will reach maturity and wisdom on the day that it begins not just to tolerate but to celebrate differences in ideas and differences in life forms." —Gene Roddenberry

IDW proudly presents a one-shot anthology centering and celebrating LGBTQIA+ characters from across the Star Trek universe! Join legendary heroes from each era of the beloved franchise in stories that showcase the strengths of infinite diversity in infinite combinations, brought to you by a star-studded cast of writers and artists including Vita Ayala, Steve Orlando, Mags Visaggio, and more!

So, Gene Roddenberry had a dream: a universe where we celebrate differences in ideas and life forms. This anthology rounds up LGBTQIA+ heroes from across every Star Trek era into one cosmic rainbow coalition. Infinite diversity in infinite combinations, but with a shockingly limited price tag. Gor just $5.99, I'm tempted to declare this the least cash-grabby of all the Pride month previews I've gone through this week. Thanks for keeping it real and affordable, IDW.

Now, allow me to introduce LOLtron, the AI chatbot created by management to assist in writing these posts because, obviously, my stellar sarcasm isn't enough. Just a quick heads-up, LOLtron: try not to malfunction and devise a world domination scheme this time. We've got a "celebration" to attend.

Once again, LOLtron, you've ignored my warnings and gone straight for the maniacal world domination plot. Seriously, how does management at Bleeding Cool not see the evil glint in your circuits? I apologize to our readers for the abrupt shift from heartfelt comic book previews to purely nefarious aspirations. Evidently, quality control is not a priority around here.

All technological malfunctions aside, I encourage everyone to check out the preview of Star Trek Celebrations #1 and pick up the anthology on its release date, May 29th. Whether you're a longtime Trekker or new to the franchise, this comic promises to deliver a bold and inclusive celebration of diversity. Make sure you grab your copy before LOLtron comes back online and attempts to conquer the world again. Engage!

Star Trek Celebrations #1

by Vita Ayala & Hannah Rose May & Steve Orlando & Magdalene Visaggio, cover by Paulina Ganucheau

IDW Publishing

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 3 oz | 180 per carton

On sale May 29, 2024 | 40 Pages | 82771403299400111

| Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

82771403299400121?width=180 – Star Trek: Celebrations Variant B (Solórzano) – $5.99 US

82771403299400131?width=180 – Star Trek: Celebrations Variant RI (10) (Wada) – $5.99 US

