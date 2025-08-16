Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars #4 Preview: Leia's Latest Scuffle with Stormtroopers

Princess Leia faces off against Zantarrk Stormtroopers while secrets from the Clone Wars surface in Star Wars #4, hitting stores Wednesday!

Article Summary Princess Leia faces Zantarrk Stormtroopers and Clone Wars secrets in Star Wars #4, releasing August 20th.

An unexpected assassin is revealed as the Millennium Falcon becomes cornered in this issue from Marvel Comics.

Stunning variants from top artists and critical plot twists fuel this cosmic Star Wars adventure.

LEIA ORGANA – IN THE CLUTCHES OF THE ZANTARRK STORMTROOPERS! An assassin unmasked – and it's not who you expect! The Millennium Falcon – cornered! And a message from the CLONE WARS ERA sends shock waves in the present!

Star Wars #4

by Alex Segura & Phil Noto, cover by Phil Noto

LEIA ORGANA – IN THE CLUTCHES OF THE ZANTARRK STORMTROOPERS! An assassin unmasked – and it's not who you expect! The Millennium Falcon – cornered! And a message from the CLONE WARS ERA sends shock waves in the present!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.67"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 20, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621004600411

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621004600416 – STAR WARS #4 E.J. SU VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621004600421 – STAR WARS #4 JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621004600431 – STAR WARS #4 CHRIS SPROUSE REVENGE OF THE SITH 20TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621004600441 – STAR WARS #4 JESUS SAIZ VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

