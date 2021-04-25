The Controversial Star Wars #42 Appearance of Boba Fett Up for Auction

I love a good key comic book controversy, and the appearance of Boba Fett in Marvel's Star Wars #42 from 1980 is a doozy. Often described as the first comic book appearance of Boba Fett, it's not exactly that — but that doesn't make it any less desirable on the marketplace today. Understanding why is as complex, entertaining and even a little bit as mysterious as Boba Fett himself. There's a Star Wars #42 CGC 9.8 White pages up for auction in today's session of the 2021 April 25-26 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122117 from Heritage Auctions.

Star Wars #42 is part 4 of the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back movie adaptation as it was serialized in the ongoing Marvel Star Wars series of the time. As such, this part of this story introduces Boba Fett to comics as it tells the story which was immortalized in the film. And herein lies the complication as to just what is the most important appearance of this material — or any other comic version of this material, for that matter. For example, Star Wars #42 is preceded by the Marvel illustrated version of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back paperback, Marvel Special Edition #2: The Empire Strikes Back (a treasury edition) and Marvel Super Special #16 (a magazine format release). It's even arguable that Star Wars #42 is not the first comic book cover appearance of Boba Fett. Various international editions come to play on this particular point and others.

Nevertheless, the marketplace currently deems Star Wars #42's combination of standard comic book format, this cover appearance and a mainstream American comic book as the magic combination that makes this the Boba Fett appearance that Star Wars collectors have to have. There's been an ongoing discussion of this matter on the CGC message boards that has played out over the past 5 years that is worth your time.

In addition to the Boba Fett appearance, there's also a Yoda appearance here that has an equally complex history. All of this adds to the appeal for me, and there's a Star Wars #42 CGC 9.8 White pages up for auction in today's session of the 2021 April 25-26 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122117 from Heritage Auctions.

Star Wars #42 (Marvel, 1980) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Part four of The Empire Strikes Back movie adaptation. First comic book appearance of Boba Fett. British series cover gallery. Al Williamson cover and art. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $120. CGC census 4/21: 316 in 9.8, 1 higher.

