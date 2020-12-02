Star Wars' Bo Katan's First Appearance Sells For Almost $1000 on eBay

It was the 17th best-selling graphic novel in the direct market back in March 2013. Dark Horse's third-best-seller of the month. A Star Wars OGN based on the Clone Wars cartoon, Star Wars: The Clone Wars; Legends Of The Temple by Justin Aclin and Ben Bates, for the princely sum of $7.99.

On a mission with a Jedi general, one clone trooper contemplates his own worth as a copy of a great Mandalorian warrior. He has never been the best soldier, and as he learns about the Jedi and the power of the Force, he begins to feel that perhaps what has been setting him apart from the other clones is his own connection to the Force. As the investigation progresses through a booby-trapped, abandoned Jedi Temple, this one clone will discover who he is and also see where he came from when the Mandalorian Death Watch suddenly appears.

It also has the first appearance of Bo Katan Kryze, before her appearance as voiced by Katee Sackhoff on the Star Wars Clones cartoon. Former member of the Mandalorian group known as Death Watch during the Clone Wars, Sackhoff reprised her role in the second season of The Mandalorian, appearing in "Chapter 11: The Heiress" for the character's first live-action appearance. Oh and it also has the first appearance of the Black Sabre to boot

As a result, it has become quite the Star Wars collectable but after the episode aired. Last week a copy sold for $525, after five bids, other copies with clear damage have sold for between $130 and $200 and other copies have been listed for $1200 and more. While a UK printing variant managed to sell for between $950 and $1000 a couple of weeks ago…

Anyone have a copy on their shelf, now suddenly worth more than the entire bookcase?