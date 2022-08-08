Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #26 Preview: One Woman Army

Posted on
by
|
Comments

T'onga takes on the Crimson Dawn alone in this preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #26. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #26
by Ethan Sacks & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli
THE SHOCKING ENDING TO THE BOUNTY HUNTERS' RAID ON THE VERMILLION! T'onga must face Crimson Dawn on her own to save the girl she seeks. Meanwhile, one of her crew may not survive Vukorah's deadly revenge. And Dengar may finally be getting exactly what he deserves.
Marvel | Licensed Publishing
6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 160 per carton
On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609602202611
| Rated T
$3.99
Variants:
75960609602202621 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 26 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609602202631 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 26 LAMING VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.