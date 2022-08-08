Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #26 Preview: One Woman Army

T'onga takes on the Crimson Dawn alone in this preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #26. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #26

by Ethan Sacks & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

THE SHOCKING ENDING TO THE BOUNTY HUNTERS' RAID ON THE VERMILLION! T'onga must face Crimson Dawn on her own to save the girl she seeks. Meanwhile, one of her crew may not survive Vukorah's deadly revenge. And Dengar may finally be getting exactly what he deserves.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609602202611

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609602202621 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 26 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609602202631 – STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 26 LAMING VARIANT – $3.99 US

