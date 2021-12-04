Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 Preview: Old Crossovers Never Die

Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP211006

SEP211012 – STAR WARS CRIMSON REIGN #1 (OF 5) ANINDITO CONNECTING VAR – $4.99

SEP211008 – STAR WARS CRIMSON REIGN #1 (OF 5) RAHZZAH KNIGHTS REN VAR – $4.99

SEP211009 – STAR WARS CRIMSON REIGN #1 (OF 5) WARRIORS DAWN VAR – $4.99

(W) Charles Soule (A) Steven Cummings (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

AFTER THE DAWN… COMES THE REIGN!

The story that began with WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS continues here, in the second installment of a trilogy that will reshape the history of the Star Wars Galaxy during the Age of Rebellion. Featuring the return of beloved characters, shocking twists, epic feats of the Force and a story that will reach from Star Wars' darkest underworld all the way to the Imperial Palace on Coruscant, Crimson Reign is a Star Wars saga like no other!

RATED T

In Shops: 12/8/2021

SRP: $4.99

