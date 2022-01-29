Star Wars: Crimson Reign #2 Preview: Motivational Murder

Qi'ra explains the art of killing in this preview of Star Wars: Crimson Reign #2, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Crimson Reign #2
by Charles Soule & Steven Cummings, cover by Leinil Yu
THE ASSASSINS! QI'RA sends two killers to do what they do best to continue with her plan to plunge the galaxy into chaos. The relentless, Force-blinded OCHI OF BESTOON and the mysterious, unstoppable DEATHSTICK each have a target, and nothing will get in their way
Marvel | Licensed Publishing
6.62"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620229400211
| Rated T
$3.99
Varants:
75960620229400221 – STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN 2 ANINDITO CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620229400231 – STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN 2 CRAIN ENEMIES OF DAWN VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620229400241 – STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN 2 GIANGIORDANO WARRIORS OF DAWN VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620229400251 – STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN 2 LOPEZ SABACC CARD VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US
75960620229400261 – STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN 2 PHAM SYNDICATE VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960620229400271 – STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN 2 RAHZZAH KNIGHTS OF REN VARIANT – $3.99 US

