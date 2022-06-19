Star Wars: Crimson Reign #5 Preview: Gimmick Infringement

The Crimson Dawn is accused of rumourmongering in this preview of Star Wars: Crimson Reign #5. You'd better watch your back, Rich Johnston! Check out the preview below.
Star Wars: Crimson Reign #5
by Charles Soule & Steven Cummings, cover by Leinil Yu
"THE SCARLET QUEEN" LADY QI'RA has used every tool at her disposal to generate chaos in the Galactic Empire, all to further her goal of eradicating the Sith. But as the final phase of Qi'ra's grand plan is revealed, she is about to learn a lesson that the Jedi Order also came to understand… Underestimate EMPEROR PALPATINE and pay the price.
Variants:
