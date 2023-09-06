Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Dark Droids, darth vader, Sra Wars

Star Wars Dark Droids: Is 'The Muddle' Going To Be Cyborgs? (Spoilers)

"First it comes for the metal, then it comes for the muddle... then for the mind." Those were the words from Star Wars: Revelations #1

"First it comes for the metal, then it comes for the muddle… then for the mind." Those were the words from Star Wars: Revelations #1 published in November last year, which teased the future of many of the Marvel Comics Star Wars titles. And Darth Vader met The Eye Of The Webbish Bog who showed the future…

A phrase that would be repeated and repeated…

We know what the metal is – the droids of the Empire and the Rebellion. We know what the mind is. But what about the muddle?

Today we get more of a clue. The Scourge – which used to be the Spark Of All Things – jumps from droid to droid, taking them over. But it wants more.

And it finds itself unable to take over living minds as its less ambitious, less aggressive, less hybridized self, used to be able to.

No matter what body horror atrocities it tries to enact.

We've been here before of course. In Darth Vader #18 from 2016 with Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larocca. And a suggestion by the psychopathic protocol droid 0-0-0.

And a suggestion for how droids may be able to use the Force.

By circulating blood, with all its lovely Midichlorians, around droid bodies, and raiding bodies from the battlefield to gain an endless supply.

Something, however it seems that Drath Vader was rather sensitive to. Given his own status as a cyborg.

Now in Dark Droids #2 we have C-3PO, protocol droid, possessed by the Scourge, making his own enquiries…

…as to the nature of Luke Skywalker and the Force, given his own robotic hand.

And how a robot might come to use the force, as a cyborg…

There's Scourge interest in other cyborgs across the Star Wars books as well… in Star Wars #38 this week..

Over in Bounty Hunters last week, they have a target there as well, amidst droid separatists…

And now the Scourge has a new target.

Back to Darth Vader again? Is that what the muddle is? The join between droid and human that is the cyborg? Are they the way in for the Scourge?

STAR WARS DARK DROIDS #2

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230783

(W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Leinil Yu

The horror continues as THE SCOURGE begins to execute its grand plan, orchestrating its droid minions across the galaxy. It learns more with every passing moment, grows stronger…and is selecting the next targets on its path to total dominion over all mechanical intelligence! Standing in its way, only the warrior-priest droid AJAX SIGMA and the sentient droids of the SECOND REVELATION.

STAR WARS #38

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Charles Soule (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Stephen Segovia

TATOOINE TREASON! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN! As the SCOURGE OF THE DROIDS makes its way through the palace of JABBA THE HUTT on Tatooine, LANDO CALRISSIAN is faced with a dire situation as he attempts to save the life of his old friend LOBOT. Their salvation is hidden deep within the palace… …but will they live long enough to find it?

