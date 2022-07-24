Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #22 Preview: More Than Meets the Eye

The Spark believes it has a past connection with Doctor Aphra in this preview of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #22. Check out the preview below.
Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #22
by Alyssa Wong & Minkyu Jung, cover by W. Scott Forbes
Tainted by the SPARK ETERNAL, DOCTOR CHELLI APHRA is not herself! Trapped in her own mind, Aphra's only hope for escape lies in her own memories… …but will she find a way out before the Spark consumes her completely?
