Star Wars Free Comic Book Day- How Media Reported Death Of Darth Vader

Star Wars' Free Comic Book Day Special shows how Imperial media reported the death of Darth Vader (Spoilers)

What is the media like in the Star Wars Universe? Are there 24-hour news channels? Well, tomorrow's Star Wars Free Comic Book Day 2025 special looks at the emergence of the character Venee by Charles Soule and Stefano Raffaele. It also reveals the in-house media reports of the destruction of the second Death Star in orbit around Endor and how the media reported the news, presumably before it was systematically disassembled by the New Republic.

Reporting the Death Star as a "major imperial battle station" as you wouldn't want its official name to be so… final. The emperor, as well, of course, would there be a conclave to follow? Puffs of white smoke? But there was another death to report and the hand of the media to play.

The death of Darth Vader, with far more obsequious propaganda from the media, and the death of everyone on board the Death Star. I think Kevin Smith did a thing about that in Clerks.

FCBD 2025 Star Wars will be available for free on Free Comic Book Day in all participating comic book stores. Saturday, the 3rd of May and on Kindle. You can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's extensive Free Comic Book Day coverage this year, with announcements, giveaways, signings and spoilers with our handy FCBD tag. I guess there will be quite a lot today and tomorrow.

FCBD 2025 STAR WARS #1

DEC240029

(W) Alex Segura, Various (A) Various (A/CA) Phil Noto

CELEBRATING THE NEW ERA OF STAR WARS COMICS!

LUKE SKYWALKER finds himself in a wretched hive of scum and villainy facing off against pirates!

JEDI KNIGHTS QUI-GON JINN & TENSU RUN are on the hunt for the villainous CORLIS RATH!

Who is the mysterious VANEE and what is his connection to DARTH VADER & KYLO REN?

Exclusive Original Material Rated T

