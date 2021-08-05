Star Wars Gets Blueprint Ship Variant Covers By Paolo Villanelli

If I have learned anything in life, it is that people really, really like blueprints of Star Wars fictitious spaceships. Which a) tells you that I had a very limited education and b) naturally Marvel Comics are going to make variant covers out of them for their comic book line. Featuring Bossk and The Hound's Tooth, Boba Fett and Firespray, IG-88 and IG-2000, Zuckuss and The Mist Hunter, Valance Beilert and The Broken Wing, and Dengar and The Punishing One.

The War of the Bounty Hunters continues to explode across the galaxy this September! The action-packed crossover is currently unfolding across all of Marvel's ongoing Star Wars titles as well as a main WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS limited series and character-focused one-shots. The hunt for Han Solo has brought out the underworld's most dangerous hunters and acclaimed Star Wars artist Paolo Villanelli's new BOUNTY HUNTER SHIP BLUEPRINT VARIANT COVERS dynamically depicts them alongside their legendary ships. Fans can see the following characters and vehicles on variant covers throughout September:

Here are the dates and Diamond Comic Distributor codes you have been looking for. Or something like that.

On Sale 9/1DOCTOR APHRA #14 BOUNTY HUNTER SHIP BLUEPRINT VARIANT COVER by PAOLO VILLANELLI (JUL210750)

On Sale 9/8 WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #4 BOUNTY HUNTER SHIP BLUEPRINT VARIANT COVER by PAOLO VILLANELLI (JUL210737)

On Sale 9/15 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #16 BOUNTY HUNTER SHIP BLUEPRINT VARIANT COVER by PAOLO VILLANELLI (JUL210756)

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS – BOUSHH #1 BOUNTY HUNTER SHIP BLUEPRINT VARIANT COVER by PAOLO VILLANELLI (JUL210743)

On Sale 9/22 STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #16 BOUNTY HUNTER SHIP BLUEPRINT VARIANT COVER by PAOLO VILLANELLI (JUL210753)

On Sale 9/29 STAR WARS #17 BOUNTY HUNTER SHIP BLUEPRINT VARIANT COVER by PAOLO VILLANELLI (JUL210746)