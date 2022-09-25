Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #6 Preview: Prison Pals

Chewy makes a new friend in space-prison in this preview of Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #6. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #6

by Marc Guggenheim & David Messina, cover by Phil Noto

"CHEWBACCA BEHIND BARS!" Chewie is held captive on the prison planet of Gulhadar! And you'll never believe who his cellmate is. None other than Maz Kanata! And whatever happened to the Millennium Falcon?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620225600611

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620225600621 – STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 6 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620225600631 – STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 6 NAKAYAMA VARIANT – $3.99 US

