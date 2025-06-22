Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #5 Preview: Kylo's Naboo Ruse

What dark lesson from Darth Vader's past will guide Kylo Ren's assault on Naboo in Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #5? Find out this Wednesday!

Article Summary Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #5 hits stores on June 25th, featuring Kylo Ren's assault on Naboo and lessons from Darth Vader's past

Explore the "strange game" Kylo Ren plays with the fate of Naboo's people, guided by his grandfather's dark legacy

Multiple variant covers available, including Force Awakens 10th Anniversary and Pride variants, all priced at $3.99

TARGET: NABOO! KYLO REN and the FIRST ORDER begin the assault of NABOO! But what strange game is the young tyrant playing with the fates of the people there? What lesson has Kylo learned from DARTH VADER'S past?

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #5

by Charles Soule & Stefano Raffaele, cover by Derrick Chew

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.7 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 25, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621005300511

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621005300516 – STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #5 AKA VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621005300521 – STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #5 CHRIS SPROUSE FORCE AWAKENS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621005300531 – STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #5 AKA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621005300541 – STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #5 RACHAEL STOTT PRIDE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

