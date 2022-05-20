Star Wars & Love Everlasting On Next Week's Previews Covers

The June edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue arrives in comic shops and digitally on May 25th and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning August 2022. With Dark Horse Comics' new tales of the Clone Wars in Star Wars Hyperspace Stories #1 on the front cover and the endless cycle of doomed romances in Tom King and Elsa Charretier's Love Everlasting #1 from Image Comics on the back. With Charles Ardai and Ang Hor Kheng's Gun Honey: Blood for Blood #1 from Titan on the spine and customer order form.

Previews Gems of the Month include:

· BOOM! Studios' Wynd: The Throne in the Sky #1 (JUN220368)

· Dark Horse Comics' Minor Threats #1 (JUN220464) and Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 (JUN220462)

· Dynamite Entertainment's 007 #1 (JUN220645)

· Image Comics' The Last Shadowhawk #1 (JUN220009), Love Everlasting #1 (JUN220025), and Old Dog #1 (JUN220037)

· Marvel Comics' Damage Control #1 (JUN220964)

As well as highlights for Boom Studios' twenty years of Joss Whedon's Firefly in the Firefly 20th-Anniversary Special, Aftershock's Jimmy's Little Bastards, the heroine of Netflix' Enola Holmes back for another missing person case in Legendary's Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game while Fairsquare publishes the late Tom Lyle's final work in Classified: The Black Box.

As well as Diamond Select Toys' G.I. Joe Gallery: Baroness PVC Statue, Hiya Toys line of Judge Dredd figures with Judge Dredd: Judge Anderson 1/18-Scale Exquisite Mini Figure , a Previews Exclusive release featuring a design based on Brian Bolland's artwork. Funko's Previews Exclusive Iron Man Hall of Armors line continues with the POP! Marvel: Iron Man Model 8 Silver Centurion Hall of Armor Deluxe Vinyl Figure and the POP! Marvel: Iron Man Model 11 War Machine Hall of Armor Deluxe Vinyl Figure. Plus, Funko recreates a classic Marvel Comics cover with the POP! Marvel: Venom Lethal Protector Glow-in-the-Dark Comic Cover Vinyl Figure, another Previews Exclusive.

Also Diamond Previews will be celebrating Pride Month, saying "Every June, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual communities recognize Pride Month in memory of the victims of the Stonewall riots in June 1969. This annual celebration hails LGBTQ+ civil rights victories, commemorates sacrifices made by LGBTQ+ members and their allies, and acknowledges the distances yet ahead for global equality for all persons under law. Retailers and readers of all stripes may recognize Pride Month for the proliferation of Pride parades across the globe, which invite all attendees to come as they are and to feel a joyful sense of belonging. It is in this same spirit of welcoming togetherness that PREVIEWS is proud to highlight a wide array of comics stories both about and from our siblings in the LGBTQ+ communities."