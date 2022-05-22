Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #1 Review: Versatile Enough

The story of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #1, courtesy of Chris Cantwell, is essentially Obi-Wan writing his memoirs.

The real story of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #1 is artist Ario Anindito's versatility. In the framing sequence, he draws similar to Phil Noto or Tomas Giorello. Still, in the memoir, Anindito draws in a cartoonier style, something that might be more palatable to a YA audience.

I was so taken aback that I checked the credits page multiple times to be sure it wasn't two different people. It wasn't, like this interview from StarWars.com tells us. For the framing sequence, Anindito's uninked but colored pencils evoke realism, whereas in the memoirs, the inked pencils are looser. At high points, the memoir portion reminds me of Nathan Fox or David Lapham.

Christopher Cantwell's setup seems fine. There's a storm outside (foreshadowing?), and once inside, Obi-Wan sits down to write his memoirs. The device allows Cantwell to dance between the raindrops of continuity in whatever manner the Lucasfilm Story Group will allow. The upside to this is the stories may be small enough to get through.

As long as Ario Anindito's drawing Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi it's worth checking out.

Fast approaches the ultimate destiny of one of the Jedi's most renowned masters! As he spends his final days in the remote deserts of Tatooine, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes time to reflect on — and record — key moments of a heroic life long-lived. Writing in old leather-bound journals from his hermit's hut, Obi-Wan remembers his days as a young Jedi Initiate, his trials as a Padawan, the crucible of Jedi Knighthood and the Clone Wars, and some of the earliest challenges he faced as a true Master of the Force! In this tale, Obi-Wan considers a watershed Youngling adventure he narrowly survived on Coruscant when he was but eight years of age…This is just the beginning of his Jedi journey!

