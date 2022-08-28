Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #4 Preview: Blast from the Past

Obi-Wan and Annakin must hunt down Obi-Wan's old friend in this preview of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #4. Thank god Obi-Wan was never put in that kind of position a… oh, wait… Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #4

by Christopher Cantwell & Madibek Musabekov, cover by Phil Noto

As the sandstorm overtakes his home, Obi-Wan has more time to reflect in – and on – the darkness. He looks back on a time when he and Anakin Skywalker were pulled off the front lines of the Clone Wars to confront a lost soul from Kenobi's wartime past. Can the two Jedi bring a man back from the heart of darkness to which he has fallen?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.61"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 31, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620396300411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620396300421 – STAR WARS: OBI-WAN 4 DODSON VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620396300431 – STAR WARS: OBI-WAN 4 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.