Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #4 Preview

Welcome to Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Everyone in the High Republic gets stoned and looks at the shadows, maan, in this preview of Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #4. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #4

by Daniel Jose Older & Dave Wachter, cover by David Lopez

TIME IS RUNNING OUT TO SOLVE THE GREATEST MYSTERY OF THE GOLDEN AGE OF THE JEDI! As pressure mounts, EMERICK and SIAN follow a desperate lead to close in on their suspect! A sentimental mistake may tip the balance, but a creeping horror lurks in the shadows… Can the investigators uncover the NIHIL'S secret weapon before it's used to bring down THE REPUBLIC?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.56"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 26, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620214000411

| Rated T

$3.99

Varants:

75960620214000421 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS 4 FERRY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620214000431 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – TRAIL OF SHADOWS 4 GIANGIORDANO VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.