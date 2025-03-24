Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Adaptation #2 Preview: Wookiee Woes

Rey and Kylo Ren face off while the First Order captures Chewbacca in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Adaptation #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel.

Article Summary Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Adaptation #2 debuts March 26, 2025 with Marvel delivering a fresh twist on the galactic saga.

Rey and Kylo Ren clash ferociously in a titanic duel as the ruthless First Order seizes Chewbacca, igniting dramatic, high-stakes conflict.

This comic adaptation rehashes iconic Star Wars moments, weaving Poe’s mysterious past with Marvel’s dynamic creative team.

THE FIRST ORDER STRIKES! REY and KYLO REN's confrontation explodes when they finally come face-to-face! The FIRST ORDER captures CHEWBACCA – will our heroes be able to rescue him, or is it already too late? With nowhere else to turn, POE DAMERON seeks out a mysterious figure from his past!

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Adaptation #2

by Jody Houser & Will Sliney, cover by Phil Noto

THE FIRST ORDER STRIKES! REY and KYLO REN's confrontation explodes when they finally come face-to-face! The FIRST ORDER captures CHEWBACCA – will our heroes be able to rescue him, or is it already too late? With nowhere else to turn, POE DAMERON seeks out a mysterious figure from his past!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960609925200211

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609925200221 – STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #2 MOVIE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960609925200231 – STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #2 SLINEY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960609925200241 – STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER ADAPTATION #2 JAN DUURSEMA WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

