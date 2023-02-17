Starstorm, Starsigns & Something Epic in Full Image Comics May 2023 Image Comics launches Arcade Kings #1, Something Epic #1, Star Signs #1, The Savage Strength Of Starstorm #1 in their Full May 2023 solicits.

Image Comics launches Arcade Kings #1 by Dylan Burnett, Something Epic #1 by Szymon Kudranski, Star Signs #1 by Saladin Ahmed, Megan Levens and Kelly Fitzpatrick, The Savage Strength Of Starstorm #1 by Drew Craig and Jason Finestone, a new Super-Massive one-shot by Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Melissa Flores, Mat Groom and Daniele Di Nicuolo. As well as the usual Walking Dead, Saga, Spawn and Netflix/Millarworld titles like Night Club and The Ambassadors.

ARCADE KINGS #1 (OF 5) CVR A BURNETT

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230009

MAR230010 – ARCADE KINGS #1 (OF 5) CVR B LEWIS – 7.99

MAR230011 – ARCADE KINGS #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV GIBSON – 7.99

MAR230012 – ARCADE KINGS #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV BURNETT – 7.99

(W) Dylan Burnett (A / CA) Dylan Burnett

MINISERIES PREMIERE

ROUND ONE: FIGHT!

Writer and artist DYLAN BURNETT (Ant-Man, Cosmic Ghost Rider) unveils a new prestige comics series sensation, perfect for fans of INVINCIBLE and MURDER FALCON.

Joe, a mysterious new face in Infinity City, has suddenly become the hottest new player at the Round House Arcade. Anyone can challenge him, but no one can win.

But Joe's secret past is about to catch up to him when his most formidable challenge yet rolls into town, forcing Joe to combo his powers with a joystick, his fists…and his fighting family legacy!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 7.99

SOMETHING EPIC #1 CVR A KUDRANSKI

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230015

MAR230016 – SOMETHING EPIC #1 CVR B DANIEL & KUDRANSKI – 3.99

MAR230017 – SOMETHING EPIC #1 CVR C KUDRANSKI – 3.99

MAR230018 – SOMETHING EPIC #1 CVR D KUDRANSKI – 3.99

MAR230019 – SOMETHING EPIC #1 CVR E KUDRANSKI – 3.99

MAR230020 – SOMETHING EPIC #1 CVR F KUDRANSKI – 3.99

MAR230021 – SOMETHING EPIC #1 CVR G BLANK SKETCH CVR – 3.99

(W) Szymon Kudranski (A / CA) Szymon Kudranski

SERIES PREMIERE

IMAGINATION IS REAL.

Outside our perception, creative thought takes physical form, with only a handful of individuals known as Epics able to interact with this wondrous hidden world. But for fourteen-year-old Danny Dillon, accepting these responsibilities himself won't be easy-or safe. Lose yourself in a world of endless fantasy and creativity, where superheroes, monsters, magical creatures, and cartoon characters live and breathe alongside us.

Fan-favorite SPAWN and Punisher artist SZYMON KUDRA?SKI introduces a world where the only limitation is your imagination. Featuring 32 full pages of story and art for just $3.99!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STARSTORM #1 CVR A DREW CRAIG

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230027

MAR230028 – SAVAGE STRENGTH OF STARSTORM #1 CVR B WES CRAIG – 3.99

(W) Drew Craig (A) Jason Finestone (A / CA) Drew Craig

SERIES PREMIERE

Orphaned amnesiac high school student Grant Garrison is just attempting to navigate his present and recall his past when a meteor decimates his school. In the rubble, Grant discovers a strange artifact from another galaxy, the weapon known as the Starstorm, and the power that resides within it will determine not only his and his friends' future-but the fate of the entire universe.

Featuring a variant cover by DEADLY CLASS artist WES CRAIG!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STARSIGNS #1 CVR A LEVENS & FITZPATRICK (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230029

MAR230030 – STARSIGNS #1 CVR B DORAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A / CA) Megan Levens, Kelly Fitzpatrick

SERIES PREMIERE

The constellations of the zodiac fall to earth, granting twelve ordinary people from very different walks of life the superhuman powers of the Starsigns. But each of them is about to learn that power always comes with a price…

Eisner-winning writer SALADIN AHMED (Miles Morales) and sci-fi star artist MEGAN LEVENS (Star Trek) launch an exciting new series about astrology, superpowers, and diverse found family, in the tradition of X-Men and Heroes.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SUPERMASSIVE 2023 (ONE-SHOT) CVR A

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230031

(W) Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Melissa Flores, Mat Groom (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

A doorway has opened. Beyond it lies the Holy Grail. Yes, that Holy Grail. But why are RADIANT BLACK, ROGUE SUN, and THE DEAD LUCKY all so desperate to get their hands on it-and who is the mysterious woman who stands in their way?

Massive-Verse architects KYLE HIGGINS, RYAN PARROTT, MELISSA FLORES & MAT GROOM are joined by superstar art team DANIELE DI NICUOLO & WALTER BAIAMONTE (Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, Seven Secrets) for a 50-page one-shot crossover event!

SUPERMASSIVE is a Massive-Verse comic.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 5.99

SUPERMASSIVE 2023 (ONE-SHOT) CVR B

(W) Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Melissa Flores, Mat Groom (A) Daniele Di Nicuolo (CA) Marcello Costa, Abel, French Carlomagno, Erica D'Urso

SUPERMASSIVE 2023 (ONE-SHOT) CVR C 25 COPY INCV

(W) John Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Melissa Flores, Mat Groom (A) Daniele Di Nicuolo (CA) Goni Montes

ALMIGHTY #4 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230106

(W) Edward Laroche (A / CA) Edward Laroche

Beyond the walls of ZONE ONE, the ultimate nightmare begins. Del ventures out in search of life-saving medicines as Fale recovers from her wounds, but something strange and malevolent stalks her every step.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

AMBASSADORS #4 (OF 6) CVR A COIPEL (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230107

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Olivier Coipel

Our most action-packed issue yet moves the story to Brazil, where a Catholic priest fighting drug lords is offered a spot on this international super-team-but he's happy just doing God's work in the Barrios.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

AMBASSADORS #5 (OF 6) CVR A BUFFAGNI (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230110

MAR230111 – AMBASSADORS #5 (OF 6) CVR B BUFFAGNI B&W (MR) – 3.99

MAR230112 – AMBASSADORS #5 (OF 6) CVR C YU (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Matteo Buffagni

The Ambassadors are special individuals, handpicked from every country for their incredible decency. So why is the Australian Ambassador an old-school, anti-progressive PR nightmare?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLACK CLOAK #5 CVR A MCCLAREN

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230113

MAR230114 – BLACK CLOAK #5 CVR B FISH – 3.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A / CA) Meredith McClaren

An unexpected "reunion" cuts right to Essex's heart. Pax weighs dark options. Draconas consider their place in a political nightmare. The Humans scramble, anticipating an opportunity. Those with power scheme to hang on to it at any cost. Mermaids still have no rights. And more people will be dead by morning.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BLOOD TREE #4

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230115

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A) Maxim Simic (CA) Christian Alamy, Brad Anderson

Detectives Azzaro and Diaz follow the blood trail of the murder victims right into the Angel Killer's sanctuary-and they're both shocked to their cores when his horrific mission takes a personal turn that threatens to destroy them both.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARK RIDE #6 CVR A BRESSAN & LUCAS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230116

MAR230117 – DARK RIDE #6 CVR B RICCARDI (MR) – 3.99

MAR230118 – DARK RIDE #6 CVR C GANUCHEAU (MR) – 3.99

MAR230119 – DARK RIDE #6 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FLEECS & ROPP (MR) – 3.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A / CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

"It's twisted, it's fun, I love this book." -Comic Book Live

Halloween makes her move to become the killer queen of Devil Land and gives the park-loving fiends exactly what they crave.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEAD ROMANS #3 (OF 6) CVR A MARINKOVICH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230120

MAR230121 – DEAD ROMANS #3 (OF 6) CVR B MARINKOVICH (MR) – 3.99

MAR230122 – DEAD ROMANS #3 (OF 6) CVR C DE LANDRO (MR) – 3.99

MAR230123 – DEAD ROMANS #3 (OF 6) CVR D CHARLES (MR) – 3.99

MAR230124 – DEAD ROMANS #3 (OF 6) CVR E MARINKOVICH (MR) – 3.99

(W) Fred Kennedy (A / CA) Nick Marinkovich

As the Romans attempt to break free from the rain-soaked Teutoburg Forest, Arminius sets his armies upon them once again.

In the wake of this attack, will Honoria be able to ignore the painful truth: that the man she most trusted has betrayed the empire they're both sworn to serve?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DEEP CUTS #2 (OF 6)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230125

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joe Clark (A) Helena Masellis (CA) Chris Brunner

Chicago, 1928. Gail Gelstein has 48 hours to write the biggest jazz hit of all time. There's just one problem: she doesn't know anything about jazz. Rising star artist HELENA MASELLIS joins the DEEP CUTS team for a whirlwind journey behind the curtains of Broadway!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 5.99

FORGED #3 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230126

(W) Greg Rucka, Eric Trautmann (A / CA) Mike Henderson

For 10,000 years, the Eternal Empire spread across the galaxy, and in all that time there has never been actual first contact with another alien race. This issue, the Forged meet their neighbors. Spoiler: their neighbors are f* PISSED.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GIANT KOKJU #2 (OF 3) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230127

(W) Gerry Duggan (A / CA) Scott Koblish

The writer and artist behind the bestest Deadpool comics in existence reunite to tell the hella screwed-up story of a giant monster…with very physical needs.

San Francisco is under threat from King Dong, if you will. Our entire world is threatened by this monster and its gross needs. Frank Gray foretold this monster's coming, and now it's up to him to bring matters to a climax…with the help of a mothballed mecha from the Disco Era. It's a giant monster attack like you've never seen before, or ever will again.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #20 CVR A BOGDANOVIC

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230128

MAR230129 – GUNSLINGER SPAWN #20 CVR B COLAK – 2.99

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth (CA) Viktor Bogdanovic

Gunslinger, growing tired of his life in the future, decides to send Spawn a message: Send him back…or else!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 2.99

HEXWARE #6 (OF 6) CVR A LAVINA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230130

MAR230131 – HEXWARE #6 (OF 6) CVR B SEELEY (MR) – 3.99

MAR230132 – HEXWARE #6 (OF 6) CVR C DURSO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A / CA) Zulema Lavina

MINISERIES FINALE

Hexware and the Helljumpers face the true architect of Jesi's murder as the walled Urban Zone is assaulted by zealots on one side and unstoppable androids on the other. Can Jesi retain her humanity when everything she believes in is a lie?

The thrilling final issue of the series by TIM SEELEY and rising-star artist ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA is here!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HEY KIDS COMICS VOL 03 SCHLOCK OF THE NEW #2 (OF 6) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230133

(W) Howard Chaykin (A / CA) Howard Chaykin

With the soon-to-be self-styled greatest generation grudgingly called to war, it's high time for those back on the home front to step up and fill in for the fighting men overseas.

But when the work needs writers and artists, and the only bodies available are unambitious halfwit hacks and talentless, overeager fans…will this be what kills the comic book cash cow?

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

I HATE THIS PLACE #8 CVR A TOPILIN & LOUGHRIDGE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230134

MAR230135 – I HATE THIS PLACE #8 CVR B EXPLICIT VAR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Starks (A / CA) Artyom Topilin, Lee Loughridge

"Check this series out. You won't regret it." -SKTCHD

After jumping through a mysterious portal, Gabby finally gets some answers about what the hell is going on! Meanwhile, Trudy is reunited with a literal ghost from their past-and after this issue, nothing will be the same!

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

IMMORTAL SERGEANT #5 (OF 9)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230136

(W) Joe Kelly (A / CA) Ken Niimura

Sarge reveals the true intention behind his "investigation" as he and Michael cross literal and emotional borders. Val learns some hard truths about herself and her mother-in-law as Rhoda drops bombs in the backyard. Michael sort of, kind of grows a pair…sort of.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

INDIGO CHILDREN #3 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230137

(W) Curt Pires, Rockwell White (A / CA) Alex Diotto, Dee Cunniffe

Mexico. Donovan, Alexei, and Fred crash the presidential inauguration in an attempt to free another one of the Indigo Children. It goes about as well as you think it will. PLUS: WHO IS INDIGO FIVE?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

JUNK RABBIT #2 (OF 5) CVR A ROBINSON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230138

MAR230139 – JUNK RABBIT #2 (OF 5) CVR B ROBINSON (MR) – 3.99

MAR230140 – JUNK RABBIT #2 (OF 5) CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jimmie Robinson (A / CA) Jimmie Robinson

The ruler of Dome City continues to hunt the elusive Junk Rabbit as the bodies pile up. Meanwhile, an old book unearthed in the homeless city reveals the mysterious origin of the Junk Rabbit, but the truth of the past is not welcome news.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KAYA #8 CVR A CRAIG

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230141

MAR230142 – KAYA #8 CVR B LOTAY – 3.99

(W) Wes Craig (A / CA) Wes Craig

Captive in the Poison Lands, Jin comes face to face with the robot who ordered the destruction of his home and makes a desperate bid to escape. Trailing far behind, Kaya and her allies attempt a perilous descent to catch up to Jin's captors. The wildest adventure in comics continues in the bizarre Poison Lands!

Features a variant cover by art supernova TULA LOTAY!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KING SPAWN #22 CVR A BOGDANOVIC

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230143

MAR230144 – KING SPAWN #22 CVR B KEANE – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Viktor Bogdanovic

NYC has always been a destination for tourists from all over the world, but now Spawn and Terry are noticing a rise in visitors from someplace a bit more sinister…

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 2.99

LAST BARBARIANS #4 CVR A HABERLIN

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230145

MAR230146 – LAST BARBARIANS #4 CVR B HABERLIN – 3.99

MAR230147 – LAST BARBARIANS #4 CVR C HABERLIN & VAN DYKE – 3.99

MAR230148 – LAST BARBARIANS #4 CVR D HABERLIN – 3.99

MAR230149 – LAST BARBARIANS #4 CVR E HABERLIN – 3.99

(W) Brian Haberlin (A) Geirrod Van Dyke (A / CA) Brian Haberlin

"REBELS WITH A CAUSE"

Who is Falk, really? It is clear to Sylv that his lies are much more sinister than she originally believed. If she and Shadow continue to help him, it might spell doom for the entire realm. An alliance with the sinister Wax and Wayne might be her only way out…

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LITTLE MONSTERS #13 CVR A NGUYEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230150

MAR230151 – LITTLE MONSTERS #13 CVR B ALEXANDER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Dustin Nguyen

SERIES FINALE

The heartbreaking conclusion of the epic hit series by the Eisner Award-winning creative team of JEFF LEMIRE & DUSTIN NGUYEN. Does Romie have the ultimate answer to the young vampires' survival? Is there any spark of optimism to be found amongst the ruins?

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LOCAL MAN #4 CVR A SEELEY FLEECS REBER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230152

MAR230153 – LOCAL MAN #4 CVR B MAUS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs (A) Brad Simpson, Felipe Sobreiro (CA) Brian Reber (A / CA) Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs

A clue to the murder of his archenemy leads LOCAL MAN to an abandoned quarry-and into a brutal conflict with his former teammate, CAMO CRUSADER. What event drove the man formerly known as CROSSJACK from the THIRD GEN team? And why does CAMO hate him so %^$&ing much? Meanwhile, in the past, the star-lost trio of CROSSJACK, CAMO, and NEON find themselves on a savage planet, facing killer aliens and devastating questions.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LOVE EVERLASTING #7 CVR A CHARRETIER

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230154

MAR230155 – LOVE EVERLASTING #7 CVR B WALTA – 3.99

(W) Tom King (A / CA) Elsa Charretier

"TOO HIP FOR LOVE," Part Two

The acclaimed horror/romance series continues. After the game-changing twist in the last issue, Joan wakes up in a world she does not and cannot understand. Every rule has been broken, and she must fight her way out of this new trap of love or face her greatest fear-her wedding night!

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC ORDER 4 #5 (OF 6) CVR A RUAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230156

MAR230157 – MAGIC ORDER 4 #5 (OF 6) CVR B RUAN B&W (MR) – 3.99

MAR230158 – MAGIC ORDER 4 #5 (OF 6) CVR C PANOSIAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Dike Ruan

Madame Albany is back and determined to not only destroy The Magic Order, but reality itself. She's taken down the entire Moonstone family and destroyed Moonstone Castle. Now nothing can possibly stand in her way.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MONARCH #4 CVR A LINS

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230159

MAR230160 – MONARCH #4 CVR B VISIONS – 3.99

(W) Rodney Barnes (A / CA) Alex Lins

"STRANGER FROM ABOVE," Part Four

Aliens are wreaking havoc on the city of Compton and the rest of the world, and only one young man stands in their way! As Travon finds a way to escape his extraterrestrial captors, Daysha, the love of his life, comes face to face with an even more dangerous threat from the unlikeliest of places. Will Travon make it back in time to save her, or will these star-crossed lovers be ripped apart forever?!

From RODNEY BARNES, the star comics writer behind the Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA and the writer/executive producer of HBO's Winning Time, and up-and-coming Marvel artist ALEX LINS comes a tale of love, triumph, disaster, and defeat!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NEMESIS RELOADED #5 (OF 5) CVR A JIMENEZ (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230161

MAR230162 – NEMESIS RELOADED #5 (OF 5) CVR B JIMENEZ B&W (MR) – 5.99

MAR230163 – NEMESIS RELOADED #5 (OF 5) CVR C FERNANDEZ (MR) – 5.99

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Jorge Jimenez

MINISERIES FINALE

It's the grand finale. The big confrontation between Nemesis and the man he's really wanted all along. We had to go big with this issue so we could show off JORGE's art as much as we wanted to. This is a masterpiece. Order big!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 5.99

NIGHT CLUB #6 (OF 6) CVR A SCALERA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230164

MAR230165 – NIGHT CLUB #6 (OF 6) CVR B SCALERA B&W (MR) – 3.99

(W) Mark Millar (A) Juanan Ramirez (CA) Matteo Scalera

MINISERIES FINALE

The stunning conclusion to the first arc of your new favorite book. It's superheroes versus vampires and there will be BLOOD, as they say. We hope you enjoy this. We can't wait to come back for more!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NO ONE #3 (OF 10) CVR A BORGES MV (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230166

MAR230167 – NO ONE #3 (OF 10) CVR B EARLS MV (MR) – 3.99

MAR230168 – NO ONE #3 (OF 10) CVR C ENGLERT MV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Geraldo Borges

As Julia finds herself unexpectedly caught up in another case, Ben's quest for the truth leads him down a dangerous path-and to the one lead he never thought he'd follow.

PLUS! The story continues in "Who is No/One," a monthly companion podcast starring RACHAEL LEIGH COOK (She's All That) and PATTON OSWALT (Netflix's The Sandman, Minor Threats, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.)!

NO/ONE is a Massive-Verse series.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NOCTERRA #15 CVR A DANIEL & MAIOLO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230169

MAR230170 – NOCTERRA #15 CVR B GIFFORD (MR) – 3.99

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Tony S. Daniel, Marcelo Maiolo

"NO BRAKES," Part Four

Hell comes to a broken world when the shades encounter their polar opposites. With the walls closing in, Sundog Convoy must make the ultimate choice before it's lights out for good!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

OLD DOG #4 CVR A SHALVEY (RES) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230171

MAR230172 – OLD DOG #4 CVR B MOONEY (RES) (MR) – 3.99

MAR230173 – OLD DOG #4 CVR C BA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Declan Shalvey (A / CA) Declan Shalvey

The exciting new action series by DECLAN SHALVEY continues with a brand-new mission.

Secrets come to light for Rottweiler and Retriever. As Keelin looks back on her path

toward Black Circle, Jack's mission is derailed when he comes face to face with an old protegé who is on a dark path of their own.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ORDINARY GODS #12 (RES) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230174

(W) Kyle Higgins, Joseph Clark (A / CA) Frank William, Daniel HDR

SERIES FINALE

The God Machine awakens. Lines are drawn. The fate of two worlds hangs in the balance. And Christopher makes one final, impossible choice.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PHANTOM ROAD #3 CVR A WALTA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230175

MAR230176 – PHANTOM ROAD #3 CVR B LOVE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Gabriel Hernandez Walta

FBI agent Theresa Weaver arrives at the scene of Birdie's car crash to assist the local officers. Although the Feds know more about the Phantom Road than they are willing to let on, Agent Weaver will need to crack the case quickly before more mutilated bodies appear.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAGA #65 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230177

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A / CA) Fiona Staples

Everything's going to be fine.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAVAGE DRAGON #266 CVR A LARSEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230178

MAR230179 – SAVAGE DRAGON #266 CVR B RETRO 70S TRADE DRESS (MR) – 3.99

MAR230180 – SAVAGE DRAGON #266 CVR C JAMES (MR) – 3.99

(W) Erik Larsen (A / CA) Erik Larsen

"THE NEXT CHAPTER"

Malcolm Dragon joins Special Operations Strikeforce and makes the move to San Francisco. A new adventure begins here: A new town, new friends, and new foes! Get in on the ground level of a whole new chapter in the life of the Savage Dragon and family. Another outstanding achievement from award-winning writer/artist ERIK LARSEN.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SPAWN SCORCHED #18 CVR A BOGDANOVIC

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230181

MAR230182 – SPAWN SCORCHED #18 CVR B RENAUD – 2.99

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Viktor Bogdanovic

Jessica needs someone to infiltrate a cult that may be behind the disappearance of several homeless individuals. Unbeknownst to Haunt…he was just volunteered!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 2.99

SPAWN #342 CVR A BOGDANOVIC

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230183

MAR230184 – SPAWN #342 CVR B GLAPION – 2.99

(W) Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Viktor Bogdonovic

Spawn is forced into a battle with Greenworld's champions, but luckily for him, he has an ace up his sleeve.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 2.99

STONEHEART #3 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230185

(W) Emma Kubert (A / CA) Emma Kubert

New friends come at a price. Shayde Whisper is thrilled in her new found friendship with the handsome Eldon Redwood, but with the ever growing presence of the mysterious voice and powers, this "friendship" may be sending her in the wrong direction.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SUMMONERS WAR AWAKENING #2 (OF 6)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230186

(W) Justin Jordan (A / CA) Luca Claretti, Igor Monti

With the deadly bounty hunter Malakhan hot on their heels, Rai and Tomas accept help from the cunning sky pirate, Captain Eve. But whose side is she on? Are her motives good or bad? And do they really have a choice either way?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TERRORWAR #2 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230187

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A / CA) Dave Acosta

Muhammad and his squad of Terrorfighters have earned some downtime. Sure, a homicidal rival crew, armored cops, and a Terror made of living fire are in their way-but they're getting that drink, dammit!

Two-fisted sci-fi strangeness from Eisner winner SALADIN AHMED and horror star DAVE ACOSTA!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TIME BEFORE TIME #23 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230188

MAR230189 – TIME BEFORE TIME #23 CVR B GRIFFIN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) Jorge Coehlo, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

END OF STORY ARC

Nadia and Kevin race against time to save Arcola from destruction in the explosive conclusion to TIME BEFORE TIME's latest arc.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TORRENT #4 CVR A GREENWOOD & RENZI

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230190

MAR230191 – TORRENT #4 CVR B REVEL – 3.99

MAR230192 – TORRENT #4 CVR C LEONARDI & RENZI – 3.99

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A / CA) Justin Greenwood, Rico Renzi

Michelle Metcalf's descent into desperation and violence in the name of vengeance reaches its lowest point when her trail of blood leads her into an epic confrontation with Earth's greatest and mightiest heroes-the Praetorians. It's a conflict in which Michelle is outnumbered and out-powered, and she'll never be the same.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VANISH #7 CVR A STEGMAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230193

MAR230194 – VANISH #7 CVR B JOHNSON (MR) – 3.99

MAR230195 – VANISH #7 CVR C GREENE (MR) – 3.99

MAR230196 – VANISH #7 CVR D 10 COPY INCV STEGMAN (MR) – 3.99

MAR230197 – VANISH #7 CVR E 25 COPY INCV JOHNSON VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

MAR230198 – VANISH #7 CVR F 50 COPY INCV GREENE VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

MAR230199 – VANISH #7 CVR G 75 COPY INCV JOHNSON RAW (MR) – 3.99

MAR230200 – VANISH #7 CVR H 100 COPY INCV GREENE RAW (MR) – 3.99

MAR230201 – VANISH #7 CVR I 250 COPY INCV STEGMAN RAW (MR) – 3.99

MAR230202 – VANISH #7 CVR J INCV STEGMAN FOIL (MR) – 3.99

(W) Donny Cates (A / CA) Ryan Stegman

The carnage continues as Oliver and the Prestige's Armory face off. Will either survive? Will Halcyon pay for his horrific actions that are about to go down? What secret has Elyn kept from everyone? All will be revealed as the mystic war comes to a head!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #62 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230203

(W) Robert Kirkman (A / CA) Charlie Adlard, Dave McCaig

As Carl reckons secretly with what he did, the group is stalked from the woods nearby.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WALKING DEAD DLX #63 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230206

MAR230207 – WALKING DEAD DLX #63 CVR B ADLARD & MCCAIG (MR) – 3.99

MAR230208 – WALKING DEAD DLX #63 CVR C HANS (MR) – 3.99

MAR230209 – WALKING DEAD DLX #63 CVR D TEDESCO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

With Dale missing, Rick and company move to Father Gabriel's church and discover they're not only being watched, but also being hunted.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #13 CVR A BOSS

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230210

MAR230211 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #13 CVR B THOROGOOD – 3.99

MAR230212 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #13 CVR C 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

MAR230213 – WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #13 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A / CA) Tyler Boss

Where are Alabama and Lafayette?

Two members of the Academy are trapped in the land of "The Keepers" for their crimes. Life there is brutal, heartbreaking, and short. But tonight, there's gonna be a jailbreak.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

W0RLDTR33 #2 CVR E 100 COPY INCV DELLEDERA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230218

(W) James TynionIV (A) Fernando Blanco, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Werther Dell'Edera

"A new world is coming. And I helped build it."

That's what Ellison Lane's teenage brother told him after murdering 60 people. Something called the Undernet is influencing terrible acts of violence…and it may already be too late to stop it from spreading.

Don't miss the next horror epic from multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH) and FERNANDO BLANCO (Detective Comics)!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 3.99

20TH CENTURY MEN TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230038

(W) Deniz Camp (A / CA) Stipan Morian

At the end of the 20th Century, superheroes, geniuses, madmen and activists rush towards WWIII! A Soviet "iron" hero; a super-powered American President; an insane cyborg soldier; an Afghan woman hellbent on building a better life for her people-these strange yet familiar beings collide in a story that mixes history, politics, and comic book mythology into something totally new. Welcome to 20th CENTURY MEN, where the edges of our reality and fiction touch, overlap…and then explode.

Collects 20TH CENTURY MEN #1-6

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 24.99

ART BRUT HC VOL 01 WINKING WOMAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230039

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A / CA) Martin Morazzo, Mat Lopes

"A fantastically imaginative take on 60s adventure comics, but with their own special twist set in the weird world of art galleries." -Monkeys Fighting Robots

Presenting here the first major work from the creative minds behind ICE CREAM MAN-re-lettered, remastered, and under its original intended name! The world of fine art is falling apart, and only ART BRUT knows how to fix it. Alongside the Bureau of Artistic Integrity, Arthur Brut the Mad Dreampainter (and his trusty sidekick, Manny the Mannequin) must dive back into the very paintings that made him insane…or reality itself might just crumble to pieces.

A colorful, gonzo romp through art and art history, ART BRUT is equal parts police procedural, hyper-fantasy, and psychological thriller-a veritable Pollock-splatter of comics genres tossed onto one giant pulpy canvas! Each chapter features new cover art, new design, and a new Silver Age-style backup story featuring the art hero that no one's ever heard of-until now! Originally published under the title The Electric Sublime, this special hardcover edition presents the NPR-lauded, critically acclaimed material in its intended form.

Collects ART BRUT #1-4

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: 19.99

FLAWED TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230050

(W) Chuck Brown (A / CA) Prenzy

"Brings forward a brutal tale of murder and revenge that leans into psychological warfare in a refreshing way." -ComicBook.com

Eisner Award-winning BITTER ROOT cowriter CHUCK BROWN and superstar artist PRENZY (ON THE STUMP) reunite for an ultra-violent, high-octane thrill ride that's Frasier meets The Punisher!

Gem Ezz is a psychiatrist in the Kafkaesque city of Setham, where corruption and brutality rule the streets. By day, she uses words to solve her patients' problems. By night, she takes a more direct-and sometimes deadly-approach. But when her practice puts her in the sights of an immortal serial killer, Gem finds herself embroiled in a power struggle that threatens everything she's ever known.

Collects FLAWED #1-6

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 14.99

HAUNTHOLOGY TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230055

(W) Jeremy Haun (A / CA) Jeremy Haun

From creatures of the night to even more terrifying creatures of the day, HAUNTHOLOGY is an anxiety-inducing collection of 28 short stories and vignettes from the mind of JEREMY HAUN, the writer and artist behind THE BEAUTY, THE REALM, The Red Mother, The Approach and other nightmarish mindscapes. Whether exploring a claustrophobic old house full of nefarious entities or the heavy thoughts one has during the pending end of the world, this very personal project was written and drawn entirely during the COVID lockdowns.

Features an introduction by Shirley Jackson Award winning horror author NATHAN BALLINGRUD!

Select praise for HAUNTHOLOGY:

"HAUNTHOLOGY somehow manages to be deeply personal and deeply creepy and cool. JEREMY HAUN always delivers and this is no exception. I'm all in!" -JEFF LEMIRE (GIDEON FALLS, Sweet Tooth)

"JEREMY HAUN is an expert craftsman at building short horror stories that dig under your skin and wriggle around there. Fans of great horror comics do not want to miss out on this deeply unsettling collection." -JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH)

"The HAUNTHOLOGY is a beautifully presented collection of splintered horrors rendered in intricately considered lines of ink. Peel away the scalp, scratch at the skull, peek inside the mind of JEREMY HAUN. I dare you." -DECLAN SHALVEY (BOG BODIES)

"The beautiful, surreal, terrifying tales in HAUNTHOLOGY will do more than scare you. They'll stick with you. After reading this book, you'll be pondering the stories, waking from vivid nightmares, and looking over your shoulder for days to come." -CULLEN BUNN (Harrow County, The Sixth Gun)

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 16.99

LEAST WE CAN DO TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230065

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A) Elisa Romboli (CA) Stejpan Sejic

"A must-read comic for YA fans and adults alike." -AIPT

Mysterious magical power arises from a world nearly destroyed by war. A young woman fights for her ideas of revolution and to build a new society from the debris. Realizing that she can't do it alone, she must prove her worth to the Eclipse Rebels to join them against the dreadful Eden Army.

A story of discovering what is right and what love means in a military-occupied and socially oppressed United Kingdom.

Collects THE LEAST WE CAN DO #1-6

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 16.99

BLOOD STAINED TEETH TP VOL 02 DRIP FEED (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230066

(W) Christian Ward (A) Patric Reynolds, Mack Chater, Heather Moore (CA) Christian Ward

For decades, Atticus Sloane has been turning humans into Vampires known as Sips. Now, the First Born Council, a secret cabal of billionaire Vampires, has issued Atticus a threat-kill all his Sips, or the Council will kill him.

But what does their plan have to do with Beverly Phelps, a Doctor-turned-Vampire who, even as Atticus hunts his Sips, is hunting members of the First Born Council?

The hit vamp noir book from CHRISTIAN WARD (ODY-C, Invisible Kingdom, Machine Gun Wizards) and PATRIC REYNOLDS (NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG, The Mask) continues in a world where blood isn't the only thing Vampires crave.

Collects BLOOD STAINED TEETH #6-10

In Shops: May 03, 2023

SRP: 16.99

GUNSLINGER SPAWN TP VOL 02

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230068

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Adelso Corona, Corey King, Ivan Nunes (A / CA) Brett Booth

Dealing with the aftermath of the savage battle against the new Clown and Dakota, Gunslinger finds himself on the run yet again. Now he must come to terms with his new life in the present day-even as revelations from his past threaten to destroy his future.

Collects GUNSLINGER SPAWN #7-12

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 16.99

INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM HC VOL 02

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230070

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Cory Walker (CA) Dave McCaig (A / CA) Ryan Ottley

The year-long celebration of INVINCIBLE's 20th anniversary continues with a direct market-exclusive collection of the next 48 issues of the greatest superhero comic in the universe.

Ever since Mark Grayson got superpowers, his life has never been the same. And now that his father, Omni-Man, the world's greatest superhero, has revealed himself to be an alien conqueror bent on taking over Earth, things are about to get even worse.

Collects INVINCIBLE #48-96, INVINCIBLE RETURNS #1, and ASTOUNDING WOLF-MAN #11

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 99.99

COMP WITCHBLADE TP VOL 03 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAR230071

(W) David Wohl, Christina Z., Paul Jenkins, Rick Veitch (A) Francis Manapul, Randy Green, Brian Ching (A / CA) Keu Cha

In this third absolute collection of the bestselling original series WITCHBLADE, NYC Detective Sara Pezzini is back from her foray into the Underworld. As she emerges with FULL power over the Witchblade and makes her final attempt to banish the creatures back to the underworld from whence they came, she is also given a clue as to the true nature of the Witchblade.

Collects WITCHBLADE #37-57, DESTINY'S CHILD #1-3, and WITCHBLADE/LADY DEATH #1

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 29.99

COMP WITCHBLADE HC VOL 03 (MR)

SRP: 49.99