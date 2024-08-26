Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Blood Moon Comics, november 2024, spellsinger, starved rock

Starved Rock & Spellsinger in Blood Moon Comics November 2024 Solicits

Starved Rock #1 by John Avina and Ton Lima and Spellsinger #1 by Zach Chapman and Ben Terdik launch in Blood Moon November 2024 solicits

STARVED ROCK #1 (OF 5) CVR A TON LIMA (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP241569

SEP241570 – STARVED ROCK #1 (OF 5) CVR B RAFAEL DANTAS (MR)

SEP241571 – STARVED ROCK #1 (OF 5) CVR C SERGIO RIOS (MR)

SEP241572 – STARVED ROCK #1 (OF 5) CVR D MAGNO SILVA (MR)

SEP241573 – STARVED ROCK #1 (OF 5) CVR E BURGA BERAH FOIL (MR)

(W) John Avina (A / CA) Ton Lima

When a group of hunters accidentally kill a famed local deer, an ancient deity is awakened, and the only way to survive is to venture deeper into the forest.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

SPELLSLINGER #1 (OF 4) CVR A LOBOSCO & SAL MONACO

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP241563

SEP241564 – SPELLSLINGER #1 (OF 4) CVR B BEN TERDIK

(W) Zach Chapman (A) Ben Terdik (CA) Sal Monaco, Rapha Lobosco

The Spellslinger just wants to get some sleep, but there's a ghost hovering above his bed and his boyfriend is snoring. He doesn't want to solve a murder, but that may be the only way he's able to hit the hay.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

CALAGUERRA #2 (OF 3) CVR A ENYS GUERRERO

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP241552

SEP241553 – CALAGUERRA #2 (OF 3) CVR B 5 COPY INCV ENYS GUERRERO (MR)

(W) Ruben Najera (A) El Kartun (CA) Enys Guerrero

Our trio of heroes (Calavela, Ranino, and Obelisco) finally come across each others paths and find that working together makes them stronger as a whole. You're not going to want to miss their first epic battle in this issue. Plus, the first appearance of a new character who will be a vital part of the story moving forward.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

DEMON INSIDE #2 (OF 5) (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP241554

(W) Paul Catalanotto (A / CA) Greg Woronchak

Eva deals with tragedy as she is pursued by a ruthless faceless girl.

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

MEMOIRS FROM THE 20TH CENTURY #4 (OF 5) CVR A KEVIN LEARN

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP241555

SEP241556 – MEMOIRS FROM THE 20TH CENTURY #4 (OF 5) CVR B KEVIN LEARN

(W) Kevin Learn (A / CA) Kevin Learn

Gary's story: After Madison sets out to change her life, Gary is left with twenty years of guilt. But what does 20 years of guilt do to a man? Well, It definitely takes the fun out of Fun Gary. It also leads to one man paying the ultimate price.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

MONSTERS IN YOUR HEAD #2 CVR A HORACIO BORIOTTI (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP241557

SEP241558 – MONSTERS IN YOUR HEAD #2 CVR B SIMAO & CANOLA (MR)

SEP241559 – MONSTERS IN YOUR HEAD #2 CVR C VERONICA SARACENO (MR)

(W) Snake (A / CA) Horacio Boriotti

Whitney Dangerfield, miss imaginative outcast schoolgirl, is trying to conquer her fears and insecurities of growing up. However, her teachers are concerned about her lack of effort, the boy she fancies barely notices her and her father has an alarmingly abusive temper. On top of that, she's coming to terms with the worst power in the world: when she gets scared or imagines monsters they materialize and terrorize her. But she also has an imaginary friend, called Giggleberry, who's also a hulking monstrosity that protects her.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

MUD AND MADNESS #2 (OF 4) CVR A STEFANO CARDOSELLI (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP241560

SEP241561 – MUD AND MADNESS #2 (OF 4) CVR B MIRANDA M (MR)

SEP241562 – MUD AND MADNESS #2 (OF 4) CVR C NICK SARPONG JR (MR)

(W) Peter Breau, Jaden Breau (A) Mattia Doghini (CA) Stefano Cardoselli

Steel yourself for a harrowing descent into mud and madness. Piker and his comrades, navigating the treacherous expanse of No Man's Land, fall into the clutches of a barbaric tribe of cannibals. At the heart of this grim nightmare stands their leader, an ex-priest known as "the Messenger of God." In this frozen, war-torn hellscape, Piker uncovers the dark and twisted origins of this monstrous figure. As the brutal reality sets in, the soldiers find themselves imprisoned, surrounded by grotesque totems and the grisly remains of human sacrifices. Can Piker and his comrades escape the blood-soaked grip of the cannibals and unearth the true nature of the Messenger of God?

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

VIOLET DESCENDS VOL 2 #3 (OF 4) CVR A NAYLA AGUIRRE LTD FOIL

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

SEP241565

SEP241566 – VIOLET DESCENDS VOL 2 #3 (OF 4) CVR B GRANDA & NAHUEL SB (M

SEP241567 – VIOLET DESCENDS VOL 2 #3 (OF 4) CVR C NAHUEL SB (MR)

SEP241568 – VIOLET DESCENDS VOL 2 #3 (OF 4) CVR D NICOLAS GIACONDINO (MR

(W) Angel Fuentes (A) Nicolas Giacondino (CA) Nayla Aguirre

"Apocalypse Numb," Part 1! Angels falling from the sky. Dogs and cats living together. Mass hysteria. You get the gist. It's the end of the world as we know it. Do you feel fine?

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

