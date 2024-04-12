Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gary frank, geiger, geoff johns, Ghost Machine

Stealing a Sneak Peek at Geiger #2 by Geoff Johns & Gary Frank

Stealing a steak peek at the next issue of Geiger by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank from Ghost Machine and Image Comics next month.

You've had your fun with Ghost Machine Day. But now, the day-to-day Ghost Machine work must be done. And the next Ghost Machine title, Geiger #2, won't be published until the 8th of May, when Geiger #1 gets its second print. So consider this something to fill the gap between then and now, taken from the middle of the next issue of Geiger #2 by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, from Bleeding Cool. As Geiger takes on a train-robbing bike gang with his sidekick Nate the Nuclear Knight…

You may now go ahead with your Ghost Machine-deprived busines, until Wednesday the 8th of May.

GEIGER #2 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

MAR240374

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank

The Unnamed Saga Continues! Tariq Geiger, his two-headed wolf Barney, and their surprising newfound companion begin their quest along the radioactive roads of the former United States to find a cure for the Glowing Man's nuclear-powered condition. But in order to obtain the information they need, Geiger's crew must first help a local sheriff catch and kill a masked raider that's pillaging the town. But what Geiger ultimately discovers chills him to his glowing green bones. And the Electrician isn't far behind…In Shops: May 08, 2024 SRP: $3.99

GEIGER #1 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

FEB249106

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Gary Frank

SERIES PREMIERE

IT ALL STARTS HERE! The critically acclaimed team of storytellers GEOFF JOHNS and GARY FRANK (GEIGER: GROUND ZERO, Doomsday Clock) return to the nuclear wasteland of their bestselling GEIGER for an ALL-NEW ONGOING series starring the violent and unpredictable GLOWING MAN!

Leaving his home behind, Tariq Geiger now walks the radioactive roads of the former United States with his two-headed wolf Barney. But as his enemies doggedly pursue him, Geiger discovers salvation from the unlikeliest of foes. But what secrets does this potential ally hold that could help Geiger? And exactly how many people are after The Glowing Man… and why? Don't miss this vital, action-packed chapter in the shared universe of **THE UNNAMED **saga and the momentous Ghost Machine rollout!In Shops: May 08, 2024 Final Orders Due: Apr 14, 2024 SRP: $3.99

GEIGER #3 CVR A FRANK & ANDERSON

IMAGE COMICS

APR240470

(W) Geoff Johns (CA) Brad Anderson (A/CA) Gary Frank

Tariq Geiger surrounds himself with some dangerous friends. His two-headed wolf Barney bears the trauma of the fateful night that Geiger found him. And he and Geiger's surprising new companion try to atone for a life of unfettered violence and brutality. But even between the three of them, they are no match for the many threats in pursuit. Plus, the return of Junkyard Joe!In Shops: Jun 12, 2024 SRP: $3.99

