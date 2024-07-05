Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, Jean Grey, phoenix, stephanie phillips

Stephanie Phillips Talks About Keeping Her Phoenix, Jean Grey, Cosmic

Stephanie Phillips, writer of the new Phoenix comic with artist Alessandro Miracolo, published in two weeks, is talking Jean Grey.

Stephanie Phillips, writer of the new Phoenix comic with artist Alessandro Miracolo, published in two weeks, is talking Jean Grey and the cosmic force within her. "She's such a powerful character – not just literally, but in what she represents. It was, and still is, a feeling of responsibility and excitement. The story we're telling absolutely leans on Jean's past – it would be really tough not to. But we're also looking to build on that and give Jean a direction we haven't seen from her. The first issue looks at the balance that Jean is looking to establish both within herself -finding a balance between her human and cosmic sides – and between herself and the stars that she's currently calling home."

"Marvel has some of the best cosmic stories out there. I feel like if you look in the dictionary at the word "cosmic' it will say "Kirby" and "Starlin." Two favorites of mine that have stuck with me since the first time I read them are the Galactus trilogy and the Dark Phoenix saga. Luckily for me, I got to reread the Dark Phoenix saga after I was asked to work on the new Jean book. Not a bad way to spend a day… er greatest strength is that while she has the powers of a cosmic god, she's human. She comes with all the caveats of humanity, like pesky emotions. It's really fun to write that dynamic, and I hope readers enjoy how we balance them throughout the story."

" I want to think about how she could use her powers in ways we haven't seen before, finding new ways to solve situations creatively and asking a lot of Jean's human and cosmic sides. Alessandro has also done an amazing job of visually establishing her powers."

PHOENIX #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB248728

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Yasmine Putri

LIFE! FIRE! POWER! POSSIBILITY! PHOENIX!

She is JEAN GREY. She is PHOENIX. She saves the world. She brings death. One woman, alone in space, who not only must do what no one else can: she yearns to. A desperate S.O.S. from NOVA brings the Phoenix to the edge of a black hole, where hundreds of lives hang in the balance…and whatever Jean does – or fails to do – will bring darkness to the universe and haunt her in ways she can scarcely imagine…

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: $4.99

