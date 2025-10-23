Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, jeff spokes, Stephanie Williams, Tom King, wonder woman

Tom King & Daniel Sampere Off Wonder Woman In 2026… But Not For Long

Tom King and Daniel Sampere off Wonder Woman in 2026, replaced by Stephanie Williams and Jeff Spokes, but not for long

Article Summary Stephanie Williams takes the helm writing Wonder Woman #29 in January 2026 with art by Jeff Spokes.

The issue features Trinity, Wonder Woman’s daughter, meeting the legendary Amazons of Themyscira.

Jeff Spokes, recently of Red Hood fame, joins the Wonder Woman creative team for this special arc.

Tom King and Daniel Sampere wrap up their Mouse Man storyline leading into Williams’ new direction.

In January 2026, Stephanie Williams, who has worked on Nubia, X-Men Unlimited, Street Sharks and Trial Of The Amazons, is writing Wonder Woman #29, drawn by Jeff Spokes, who recently drew the Red Hood comic book was retroactively cancelled in the wake of the writer's social media posts. But don't expect the regular team of Tom King and Daniel Sampere to be gone for long. Daniel Sampere says, "We are taking a short break after 28 to focus on our next big arc coming :) We are really far from being over". Will they be back in March for DC Next Level?

WONDER WOMAN #29

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

Art and cover by JEFF SPOKES

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, DAVID AJA, and ETHAN YOUNG

Sweater Weather variant cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

THE AMAZONS MEET THE DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN After barely surviving the trials of Mouse Man, Wonder Woman takes a much-deserved night off thanks to her sisters. But are the Amazons ready for their greatest challenge yet? Because in the DC Universe, babysitting always leads to adventure! ON SALE 1/21/26

And here are the previous but still upcoming solicitations for Wonder Woman issues from Tom King and Daniel Sampere, which has seen Wonder Woman fight the United States defeat the Sovereign, give birth to Trinity and take on The Mouse Man…

WONDER WOMAN #27

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

MOUSE MAN KNOWS…NOTHING! After the shocking events of last issue, Wonder Woman leads the cats into war against the horror that is Mouse Man's army. But will the unsanctioned rebellion cost Diana her soul and her daughter's life? $4.99 11/19/2025

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere MOUSE MAN KNOWS…NOTHING! After the shocking events of last issue, Wonder Woman leads the cats into war against the horror that is Mouse Man's army. But will the unsanctioned rebellion cost Diana her soul and her daughter's life? $4.99 11/19/2025 WONDER WOMAN #28

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

MOUSE MAN IS AN ISLAND! The best-laid plans of Mouse Man have gone awry! With Wonder Woman inspiring an island of people to revolt against their captor, his reign has reached its end. But never underestimate a desperate man, especially one who was once a punchline! Can Wonder Woman and her child survive his wrath? $4.99 12/17/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!