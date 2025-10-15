Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Gretchen Felker-Martin, jeff spokes, red hood

Jeff Spokes Selling His Artwork From The Cancelled Red Hood #2, 3 & 4

Jeff Spokes is selling his original artwork from the cancelled Red Hood #2, #3 and #4 and there are still pages available.

The comic book series Red Hood, by writer Gretchen Felker-Martin and artist Jeff Spokes, was cancelled by DC Comics after the author made social media comments in the wake of the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The first issue was withdrawn from sale, and retailers were refunded for their orders, as well as orders for the subsequent issues of the Black Label series were cancelled from DC Comics' schedules. But in the aftermath, artist Jeff Spokes has been selling the original artwork pages on his website, and there are still a few more going, if you want pages from a comic book that will never be published, and an idea of where this comic book may have been going, with these pages below from issues 2, 3, and 4. Maybe, like Swamp Thing, it will be published in 37 years…

From issue 3

And from issue 4, which wasn't even solicited.

Here are the solicitations for issues 2 and 3 of Red Hood if you want to read along…

RED HOOD #2

(W) Gretchen Felker-Martin (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE HOOD BECOMES THE HUNTED! After the violent events of the previous day, Red Hood is wanted dead or alive by the New Angelique Police Department. But if Jason's locked up (or worse), who's going to protect the cops who are being hunted by the Tower? It's time for some undercover work. Jason and Huntress work to discern a pattern in the Tower's choice of targets as the police scour the city for Red Hood. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Tower has picked its next target: the one man who can help Jason and Helena! Can the unlikely duo save the day before it's too late? $4.99 10/8/2025

(W) Gretchen Felker-Martin (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Taurin Clarke

JUDGE, JURY, AND EXECUTIONER! It's time for some rest and interrogation. What better place to do it than a quiet little cabin in the woods where no one can hear you scream? Unfortunately for Red Hood, he's not going to like what he finds. No matter how much digging Jason and Helena do, the Tower's trail twists more and more. Soon their whole world is going to turn upside down. Plus, a new metahuman enemy enters the fray–and they've got their sights set on our two vigilante outlaws. $4.99 11/12/2025

