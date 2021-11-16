Stephen Green Joins Three Worlds Three Moons Substack Comics

Stephen Green, co-creators of Sea Of Stars and artist on Hellboy And The BPRD: 1954 The Black Sun and Lobster Johnson: Garden Of Bones, is joining Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, and Mike Huddleston's Three Worlds Three Moons shared universe comic book project being serialised (slowly) on Substack.

You've gotten some great [PROCESS] posts from Mike and Mike this week, focusing on their concepts for the MINING story that broke out from the [SYSTEMS] ECONOMICS discussion.

And Stephen is going to be drawing the story that spins out of it. They also promised a couple of actual Comics posts this month.

One is another story derived from our Economics talks, which we'll be telling you more about next week, and the other is a special gift just to our paid subscribers. So if you want that one (and trust us, you do), go ahead and sign up now.

Here's a look at an early sketch from Stephen Green.

And the story that he's working on?

a five page story that needed priests, pirates, guards, divers, religious rites, vehicles, floating cities, etc

a khor priesthood, an inductee to this religious order and the ritual around it.

The script describes a religious rite in which a priest uses khor to mark a young man entering the priesthood, seemingly a final rite of passage

A detail in this story is that the priest uses a protective glove of some kind to administer the khor

The ritual as described in the script is just the placing of khor on the forehead and it leaving a scar

"The Drift" which is kind of a floating city composed of pirate ships as they congregate near a source of khor.

One concept mentioned in the script that I changed at this point was a "pirate street" complete with vendor stalls

Coming to a Substack subscription near you…