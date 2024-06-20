Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cex, Nico Longoria, september 2024, Sterling Martin, the Airship

Sterling Martin & Nico Longoria Airship in CEX September 2024 Solicits

Sterling Martin and Nico Longoria's The Airship one-shot features in CEX September 2024 solicits, though published at the end of October.

Historical fantasy one-shot based on UFO folklore and early aviation.

Divide: The Complete Collection joins The Airship in Oct 30 releases.

CEX Publishing team includes Andy Schmidt and John D. Roberts.

Sterling Martin and Nico Longoria's The Airship one-shot features in CEX September 2024 solicits and solicitations, though published at the end of October. In it, an early twentieth-century woman pilot, Elizabeth, is inspired after her sister was kidnapped by aliens in the previous century. It's accompanied by Divide: The Complete Collection by Karim Ahmad and David N. Gordillo. Previews for both can be read below, as well as QR codes for more extensive previews.

THE AIRSHIP ONE-SHOT

WRITTEN BY STERLING MARTIN

ILLUSTRATED BY NICO LONGORIA

COVER A BY NICO LONGORIA

COVER B BY KAREN HALLION

FULL COLOR | SADDLE STITCHED 6.625 x 10.187 IN

In 1896, a mysterious airship abducts Elizabeth's sister and takes her to a city in the sky. Years later, Elizabeth grows up and becomes one of the first woman airplane pilots—and she's still searching for her sister! Action-packed, moving, and ethereal, this historical fantasy about the dangerous early days of aviation is based on real-world characters and UFO lore!

IN STORES: OCT 30 $4.99 ALL AGES

DIVIDE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

WRITTEN BY KARIM AHMAD

ILLUSTRATED BY DAVID N. GORDILLO

COVER ARTIST DAVID N. GORDILLO

In this action-packed sci-fi odyssey that moves from uncharted space to a postapocalyptic America consumed by hate, Salim and his friends have been imprisoned in a high tech detention center by a demonic force that feeds off their suffering. Now they've finally hatched a plan to liberate themselves and return home, but will they even recognize the world they left behind?

IN STORES: OCT 30 $29.99 ALL AGES

FULL COLOR | PERFECT BOUND | 6.625 x 10.187 IN

CEX Publishing is comprised of Andy Schmidt Publisher and Editor-In-Chief, John D. Roberts Digital & Marketing Director, Sarah Litt Editorial Director and Talent Relations and Alix Schmidt Finance Director.

