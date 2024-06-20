Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: , , , ,

Sterling Martin & Nico Longoria Airship in CEX September 2024 Solicits

Sterling Martin and Nico Longoria's The Airship one-shot features in CEX September 2024 solicits, though published at the end of October.

  • Sterling Martin & Nico Longoria's The Airship debuts in CEX's Sept 2024 lineup.
  • Historical fantasy one-shot based on UFO folklore and early aviation.
  • Divide: The Complete Collection joins The Airship in Oct 30 releases.
  • CEX Publishing team includes Andy Schmidt and John D. Roberts.

Sterling Martin and Nico Longoria's The Airship one-shot features in CEX September 2024 solicits and solicitations, though published at the end of October. In it, an early twentieth-century woman pilot, Elizabeth, is inspired after her sister was kidnapped by aliens in the previous century. It's accompanied by Divide: The Complete Collection by Karim Ahmad and David N. Gordillo. Previews for both can be read below, as well as QR codes for more extensive previews.

CEX September 2024 Solicits
THE AIRSHIP ONE-SHOT
WRITTEN BY STERLING MARTIN
ILLUSTRATED BY NICO LONGORIA
COVER A BY NICO LONGORIA
COVER B BY KAREN HALLION
FULL COLOR | SADDLE STITCHED 6.625 x 10.187 IN
In 1896, a mysterious airship abducts Elizabeth's sister and takes her to a city in the sky. Years later, Elizabeth grows up and becomes one of the first woman airplane pilots—and she's still searching for her sister! Action-packed, moving, and ethereal, this historical fantasy about the dangerous early days of aviation is based on real-world characters and UFO lore!
IN STORES: OCT 30 $4.99 ALL AGES

DIVIDE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP
WRITTEN BY KARIM AHMAD
ILLUSTRATED BY DAVID N. GORDILLO
COVER ARTIST DAVID N. GORDILLO
In this action-packed sci-fi odyssey that moves from uncharted space to a postapocalyptic America consumed by hate, Salim and his friends have been imprisoned in a high tech detention center by a demonic force that feeds off their suffering. Now they've finally hatched a plan to liberate themselves and return home, but will they even recognize the world they left behind?
IN STORES: OCT 30 $29.99 ALL AGES
FULL COLOR | PERFECT BOUND | 6.625 x 10.187 IN

CEX Publishing is comprised of Andy Schmidt Publisher and Editor-In-Chief, John D. Roberts Digital & Marketing Director, Sarah Litt Editorial Director and Talent Relations and Alix Schmidt Finance Director.

 

