Sterling Martin & Nico Longoria Airship in CEX September 2024 Solicits
Sterling Martin and Nico Longoria's The Airship one-shot features in CEX September 2024 solicits, though published at the end of October.
Sterling Martin and Nico Longoria's The Airship one-shot features in CEX September 2024 solicits and solicitations, though published at the end of October. In it, an early twentieth-century woman pilot, Elizabeth, is inspired after her sister was kidnapped by aliens in the previous century. It's accompanied by Divide: The Complete Collection by Karim Ahmad and David N. Gordillo. Previews for both can be read below, as well as QR codes for more extensive previews.
THE AIRSHIP ONE-SHOT
WRITTEN BY STERLING MARTIN
ILLUSTRATED BY NICO LONGORIA
COVER A BY NICO LONGORIA
COVER B BY KAREN HALLION
FULL COLOR | SADDLE STITCHED 6.625 x 10.187 IN
In 1896, a mysterious airship abducts Elizabeth's sister and takes her to a city in the sky. Years later, Elizabeth grows up and becomes one of the first woman airplane pilots—and she's still searching for her sister! Action-packed, moving, and ethereal, this historical fantasy about the dangerous early days of aviation is based on real-world characters and UFO lore!
IN STORES: OCT 30 $4.99 ALL AGES
DIVIDE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP
WRITTEN BY KARIM AHMAD
ILLUSTRATED BY DAVID N. GORDILLO
COVER ARTIST DAVID N. GORDILLO
In this action-packed sci-fi odyssey that moves from uncharted space to a postapocalyptic America consumed by hate, Salim and his friends have been imprisoned in a high tech detention center by a demonic force that feeds off their suffering. Now they've finally hatched a plan to liberate themselves and return home, but will they even recognize the world they left behind?
IN STORES: OCT 30 $29.99 ALL AGES
FULL COLOR | PERFECT BOUND | 6.625 x 10.187 IN
CEX Publishing is comprised of Andy Schmidt Publisher and Editor-In-Chief, John D. Roberts Digital & Marketing Director, Sarah Litt Editorial Director and Talent Relations and Alix Schmidt Finance Director.