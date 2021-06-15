Steve Ditko Spider-Man Original Artwork Pages With Stan Lee Auctioned

It's Steve Ditko time. Bleeding Cool has run many articles looking at pieces of original comic book artwork up for auction. But the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. Including a lot of Steve Ditko's original artwork up for grabs from the sixties and seventies, including his most famous run as the co-creator of Spider-Man, with pages by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee, as well as collaborations with John Byrne at Charlton. You are not worthy. But you can make a bid. And bidding will finish on Thursday, the 17th of June.

Steve Ditko Amazing Spider-Man #25 Story Page 13 Original Art (Marvel, 1965). This page is Betty Brandt all day long! She's in every panel, even edging out J. Jonah Jameson for the spotlight (and that's not easy)! The page layout is a great example of Ditko's pacing and storytelling ability, and the individual panels are just chock-full of that great Ditko style! Created twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". There is a taped "continued…" paste-up in the bottom margin. The page has been affixed to a black 16.5" x 23" mat backing board. In Very Good condition. From the Spider-Steve Collection.

Steve Ditko Amazing Spider-Man #34 Story Page 17 Original Art (Marvel, 1966). Kraven the Hunter returns to get revenge for his defeat at the hands of Spider-Man. This issue is only the third appearance of one of the web-slinger's greatest villains — brought to you by his creators, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. This classic page has Kraven and Spidey battling hand-to-hand, as the big-game hunter tries to prove himself by besting the strongest quarry he has ever faced. Note that panel one is very similar to the issue's cover! Created at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". Slight toning, mounted to a piece of poster board, with light handling wear. In Very Good condition.

Steve Ditko Showcase #73 The Creeper Story Page 11 Original Art (DC, 1968). "The Coming of the Creeper!!" This page is from the first appearance of the bizarre costumed hero, created by comics legend Steve Ditko and Don Segall. The Creeper makes his introduction by going after criminals, and an unassuming policeman, before transforming back into Jack Ryder. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slight toning, production punched holes in the top and bottom margins, blue pencil editorial notes with whiteout corrections, and light smudging/handling wear. In Very Good condition.

Steve Ditko and John Byrne Charlton Bullseye #2 Story Page 5 Original Art (CPL Gang, 1975). Two legendary artists working on the same page! The story was written by Roger Stern and published by Bob Layton, so this is a star-studded story for sure! The Charlton Bullseye is often referred to as a Prozine, but really it was just an exceptional alternative small press comic that was way ahead of its time. The page is twice-up scale in ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 12" x 18". In Excellent condition.

Steve Ditko, Steve Leialoha, and Bob Wiacek Coyote #8 Story Page 12 Original Art (Marvel/Epic, 1984). The last page of the back-up story is a fine example of Steve Ditko's legendary art style. Created at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 17.75". In Excellent condition.