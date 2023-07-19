Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Dark X-Men, fall of x, hellfire gala, steve foxe

Steve Foxe's Trigger Warning For Dark X-Men, Hellfire Gala & Fall Of X

Steve Foxe and Jonas Sharf are the creative team for Dark X-Men with Madelyne Pryor, Havok, Archangel, Gambit, Azazel, Zero, Albert, & Emplate.

Steve Foxe and Jonas Sharf are the creative team for Dark X-Men with Madelyne Pryor, Havok, Archangel, Gambit, Azazel, Zero, Albert, and Emplate, for Marvel's Fall Of X August.

"This deadly group will band together to fill the void left by the X-Men, and are seemingly the perfect team to combat the harsh conditions of FALL OF X. Their hearts are in the right place but under the unpredictable leadership of the Goblin Queen and operating out of New York's new Limbo Embassy, will this team's dark ways turn the tide for mutantkind or make things far worse? Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, Madelyne Pryor realizes the world needs the X-Men now more than ever. Havok, Archangel, and Gambit have served on teams before…but never one that looks like this! And how does Gimmick, breakout star of Children of the Atom and 2023's Marvel's Voices: Pride, fall under the Goblin Queen's sway? Find out in the most horrific installment of the X-Men saga yet!"

But given the nature of the book, and that it includes characters that many are rather passionate about, Steve Foxe wanted to lay a little groundwork, and posted to Twitter yesterday. "SUPER grateful for all the DARK X-MEN hype the team has gotten, but ahead of the Gala & FoX, I do just want to ask that readers put on their thinking cap (which is not what Maddie calls the object below, promise) and remember that the creators behind these books are real people."

"Many, MANY bad things happen in these comics (I'm responsible for a lot of them!), but that's because the nature of sequential storytelling is to confront your faves with adversity and see if and how they overcome it. And each issue is just a CHAPTER of the arcs we have planned. By all means, we want you to get excited and upset and thrilled and chilled, but please check yourself before harassing creators because of developments with fictional characters. Most of the X-Men are older than all of us—even if we literally kill them, we aren't KILLING them. I've been working on DARK X-MEN since last fall, and a lot of FoX was already well in motion before I showed up. There is a path for everything, so try to keep that in context month to month as the books are releasing. Nothing's being made up on the fly without care. (Also—if you're mad your fave isn't more prominent, only shows up for a cameo, or something bad happens to them, it's because there are FAR more mutants than we can EVER equally spotlight. The alternative to the cameo you're sad isn't bigger is that they didn't show up at all.) Finally, if you already know you're picking up these comics, I'd start avoiding preview images, as we don't always know which ones are being released when. Read the interviews and give our awesome comics press the clicks, but save yourself some surprises for when the books drop! Apologies for the soapbox, and again, HUGELY grateful for all the excitement/support so far, which far outweighs the angry hateful stuff. But this era isn't called Happy Fun Good Times of X and I just want to remind folks to enjoy our wicked ride in good faith and fun!"

While also adding "Beast fans are allowed a little extra frustration as long as they're still nice to Ben. It's uhhh, it's been quite the last few decades for you all."

Previously Steve Foxe had stated "Picking up Madelyne Pryor's journey is a WILD and terrifying honor, Maddie is coming into DARK X-MEN with a sense of autonomy she's rarely had over her life—but she's doing so during the FALL OF X. I don't think it's a spoiler to say things aren't happy-go-lucky for anyone in the mutant orbit right now, and that includes tempestuous redheads who've plopped a giant demon castle right off of Central Park. I'm excited for readers to find out how this unlikely cast got summoned under one roof—the ones at Maddie's side by choice, the ones stuck in Limbo by circumstances out of their control, and the ones who don't make it out of the first issue alive—and to watch Jonas Scharf unleash a whole new brand of gothic horror-action on the Marvel Universe. This is X-Men by way of Evil Dead and we're not leaving until we burn the whole place to the ground."

So… you have been warned.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!