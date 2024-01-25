Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: red sonja, steve niles

Steve Niles Writes New Zombie Comic, Red Sonja: Empire Of The Damned

Steve Niles and Alessandro Amoruso are launching a new Red Sonja comic from Dynamite in March, Red Sonja: Empire Of The Damned.

Steve Niles is best known as the co-creator of 30 Days Of Night. And in April is turning from vampires to zombies for Red Sonja: Empire Of The Damned, to be drawn by Alessandro Amoruso.

"After landing in jail following a night of drunken revelry, a frequent Sonja specialty, the Hyrkanian heroine hears a shocking story from a fellow inmate. This is the first she's heard of the infamous "Empire of the Damned," a dead city hidden deep in a valley amidst the mountains. Long abandoned and forgotten, the city's haunting streets are littered with the bones of two armies, locked in battle but obliterated by a warlock's curse. The evil spellcaster is long gone too, but he may have left around his vast treasure or the clues to find it.

"Sonja's new pal Morgo claims that not only is this legend true, but he's got a map and the drive for adventure. He's just met a willing and fearsome companion for his quest. They just need to prioritize breaking out of lockup first! Fans will get to hang out with even more fun new characters in the series, like a powerful young witch named Luna. "Red Sonja is such a classic character," said writer Steve Niles. "She was ahead of her time, an incredible warrior, pretty much unkillable and always ready to fight. When I was approached about writing her, I made sure it was okay to bring in some violence and great monsters for her to fight.

Cover artists include Joshua Middleton, Joseph Michael Linsner, Philip Tan, cosplayer Rachel Hollon, and negative space covers from John Tyler Christopher. Red Sonja: Empire Of The Damned #1will be published by Dynamite in April 2024.

Red Sonja was originally created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Barry Windsor-Smith for Marvel Comics in 1973 as part of Conan's world, partially inspired by Robert E. Howard's character Red Sonya of Rogatino.

