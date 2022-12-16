Steve Skroce's Clobberin' Time Rescheduled For March 2023

In March 2022, Bleeding Cool reported that Marvel Comics had pulled Deadly Neighbourhood Spider-Man, Secret Invasion and Clobberin' Time from their schedules, even though issues had been scheduled for 2022 and put in the Preveiws catalogues. The first two were rescheduled and published, but of Steve Skroce's Clobbering Time, starring Ben Grimm, The Thing, there was no sign. Until now. The first issue has been resolicited by Marvel Comics for March 2023. All previous orders have been cancelled.

CLOBBERIN' TIME #1 (OF 5)

STEVE SKROCE (W) • STEVE SKROCE (A/C) • Variant Cover by DAN JURGENS

Variant Cover by GREG SMALLWOOD • Variant cover by GERARDO SANDOVAL

It's the most clobber-filled title in the Marvel line, brought to you by the talented Steve Skroce, as Ben Grimm teams up with heroes from across the Marvel Universe! It's the Thing's greatest adventure yet, with or without the Fantastic Four. In this issue, the Hulk and Ben are stranded on a distant, ancient, alien world, where the duo must protect an ancient people against legions of Deviant hordes and ultimately face the wrath of a Celestial.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

This is what Skroce told Comic Book when they talked to him, "Legendary editor Tom Breevort reached out to me with the idea of doing a modern version of a Marvel comic that the company hadn't done in a while, like the old Two-in-One books. High adventure, but contemporary and self-contained. You can't think about the Thing without Jack Kirby, and John Byrne was the guy doing the Fantastic Four when I was a kid along with writing Ben's first solo series, and I tried to take the epic, anything can happen feelings that both those eras gave me and put them into CLOBBERIN TIME… Ben and the Hulk, Logan, Doctor Strange, Doctor Doom, and the Silver Surfer will face hordes of prototype DEVIANT monsters, robots, undulating, plasma spewing, flesh lummoxes, wizards, and Tuvah Tu, the banished Watcher and Uatu's estranged brother. Ben will also have to experience having his rocky hide pulled right off his soft under flesh. We're introducing a new villain called OGDU FRAIZE: the PSYCHOPOMP. He's a human from an unseen distant future of the Marvel Universe Earth. The heroes and villains are long gone, humanity lives in massive, domed cities, the lucky ones anyway, others survive in the futuristic wasteland. Savage gangs and blood cults rule and many worship the old superheroes like ancient gods. Ogdu was raised by and survived such a cult, he'll tell you he's "the most intelligent man to ever exist" and he has an ax to grind with the heroes who've left behind his brutal world of haves and have not."

Here are a few sketches Skroce has been posting to his Instagram… including telling us "Logan guest stars in CLOBBERIN'TIME 2" And he's not alone.