Marvel Cancels Orders For Steve Skroce's Clobberin' Time

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that Marvel Comics had cancelled all retailers' orders forDeadly Neighborhood Spider-Man by Taboo, B. Earl and Juan Ferreyra, the same day the solicitations were announced and a week before the Marvel Previews containing the solicitation was published. This followed a similar occurrence to Secret Invasion. Well, cancelled orders clearly come in threes., because Marvel Comics has now told retailers that orders for Steve Skroce's Clobberin' Time #1 have also been cancelled and the series will be resolicited at a later date.

CLOBBERIN TIME #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL PRH

(W/A/CA) Steve Skroce

It's Clobberin' Time all the time, as Ben Grimm teams up with heroes from across the Marvel Universe for BIG, FIST-POUNDING ACTION! But the stakes have never been higher! In this opening issue, Ben and the Incredible Hulk are stranded on a distant, ancient, alien world, where the duo must protect an ancient people against legions of Deviant hordes and ultimately face the wrath of a Celestial. Luckily, they have four fists between them! RATED T

This is what Skroce told Comic Book when they talked to him, "Legendary editor Tom Breevort reached out to me with the idea of doing a modern version of a Marvel comic that the company hadn't done in a while, like the old Two-in One books. High adventure, but contemporary and self-contained. You can't think about the Thing without Jack Kirby, and John Byrne was the guy doing the Fantastic Four when I was a kid along with writing Ben's first solo series, and I tried to take the epic, anything can happen feelings that both those eras gave me and put them into CLOBBERIN TIME… Ben and the Hulk, Logan, Doctor Strange, Doctor Doom, and the Silver Surfer will face hordes of prototype DEVIANT monsters, robots, undulating, plasma spewing, flesh lummoxes, wizards, and Tuvah Tu, the banished Watcher and Uatu's estranged brother. Ben will also have to experience having his rocky hide pulled right off his soft under flesh. We're introducing a new villain called OGDU FRAIZE: the PSYCHOPOMP. He's a human from an unseen distant future of the Marvel Universe Earth. The heroes and villains are long gone, humanity lives in massive, domed cities, the lucky ones anyway, others survive in the futuristic wasteland. Savage gangs and blood cults rule and many worship the old superheroes like ancient gods. Ogdu was raised by and survived such a cult, he'll tell you he's "the most intelligent man to ever exist" and he has an ax to grind with the heroes who've left behind his brutal world of haves and have not."

It should still happen. And it looks great. But Clobberin' Time's time is currently not this time. Here are a few sketches Skroce has been posting to his Instagram…