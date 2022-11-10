Steven Ingram Brings His Old Man Grey To Thought Bubble

Comic book creator Steven Ingram has a new comic out for Thought Bubble, Old Man Grey. It's a 1960s-set one-shot folk horror staring a handsome badger, suspicious locals and a lost musician. He tells Bleeding Cool that he will have them at his table 38B in Thought Bubble's Bubbleboy Hall for £5 each. After which, those not at Thought Bubble can get physical and digital versions from his shop. Take a look ahead…

Steven Ingram is a comics artist and illustrator from Scotland, with a strong interest in telling stories set there. He is the author and artist of the graphic novels Left and Holly, as well as the ongoing series MurMur and the ongoing webcomic The Wilder Shore. His previous book Holly tells the story of a young girl looking to leave the rural island where she grew up for a more interesting life on the mainland. It explores themes of finding yourself and explores reasons why you may want to stay in or leave the remote areas of the country. Old Man Grey continues that interest in exploring remoteness, this time through the lens of a 60s folk horror vibe.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!