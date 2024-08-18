Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: annual, Ford Kiernan, Greg Hemphill, Still Game

Still Game Gets a Comic Book Annual With Greg Hemphill & Ford Kiernan

Still Game to become a Comic Book Annual all of its own with Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan for Christmas 2024

Article Summary Scottish sitcom Still Game returns in comic book form titled "Still Game: He Who Hingith Aboot Getteth Hee Haw".

Creators and stars Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan promise Easter eggs and original content in the comic adaptation.

Published by Scunnered Ink, the comic embraces the traditional Beano and Dandy annual format for Christmas 2024.

Fans can expect a nostalgic return to the Still Game world with its classic characters Jack and Victor.

Scottish sitcom and stage show Still Game, about two seventy-something Scotsmen filling their days, is returning, but this time, in comic book form. With creators and stars Greg Hemphill and Ford Kiernan, and published by Scottish publisher Scunnered Ink. They will be using the Beano, Dandy Broons and Oor Wullie comic book annual format, which has also always been published in Scotland, to create Still Game: He Who Hingith Aboot Getteth Hee Haw.

Greg Hemphill says "We still love Jack and Victor, and Ford and I are still always talking about them. The comic version of Still Game has its own flights of fancy. There are things in the comics which the cartoonists have put in which didn't exist either in our head or in the TV show. So there are loads of Easter eggs in there for readers. A few of the artists we approached were really busy and in high demand, but the minute they found out it was for a Still Game comic book, they signed up right away. Not every TV show will lend itself to the comic book treatment, but Still Game has been perfect."

Kiernan, who starred as Jack Jarvis in the show, said "We have a long history in Scotland of waiting for Christmas to get an annual, then spending an hour on Christmas Day in a corner reading it. It's an old fashioned idea in that respect, back to roots, and I love that about it. Gordon has taken our idea to see the Still Game gang in comic book form, and turned it into something wonderful."

"When Jack and Victor were wee guys the only entertainment they would have had were the pictures or comic books. They would be thrilled to now be their own comic.We cannot wait for people to enjoy this beautiful and original rendering of the Still Game world and to get the chance to fall in love with these characters all over again."

Still Game started in 1997 as a stage play with three characters, Jack Jarvis, Victor McDade, and Winston Ingram stuck in a one place. The characters of Jack and Victor would return in 1998 on TV in a music documentary as voices off criticising the various acts, which led to them appearing in the TV sketch show Chewin' The Fat. This then span off into their own series, initially only broadcast on BBC One Scotland before moving to BBC Two for the fourth series. The show returned to the theatre in 2014, and the TV show ran to a ninth and final series in 2019, which also saw the final stage show. But five years later they are all back in comic book form.

Still Game: He Who Hingith Aboot Getteth Hee Haw, is released on the 16th September with another to follow next year. Here, of course, is how it all began…

