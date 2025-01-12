Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: doctor doom, magneto

Storm And Doom, And Rogue And Magneto This Week (Spoilers)

Storm and Doom, and Rogue and Magneto this week from Marvel Comics, as Doctor Doom embraces his Romani heritage (Spoilers)

Article Summary Explore Storm's confrontation with Doctor Doom in Marvel's latest storyline.

Rogue navigates the Savage Land without her mutant powers.

Doom discusses his Romani heritage, impacting his mutant alliances.

Magneto's ideology is revisited in a pre-Krakoan era setting.

If I had two nickels for every X-Men comic Marvel is publishing this week with a female solo character who has lost their mutant abilities, up against one of Marvel's biggest villains created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in the early sixties with a Romani background introduced at some point… I would have two nickels, but it's weird that it's happening twice this Wednesday is it not?

Storm #4 by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck and Rogue: The Savage Land #1 by Tim Seeley and Zulema Lavina sees the powerless Storm invited to Latveria to meet the new Sorceror Supreme, Doom. In which Doom openly states his Romani background, which is a jump for the character.

But allows Storm to point out the contradictions between his own identity and an attempt to join solidarity with mutantkind, and his actions during the Krakoan Age.

Magneto knows about Rogue's lack of powers from the get go, Doom has to work it out…

But Magneto, in this story set long before the Krakoan Age, has him restate his own world outlook.

ROGUE THE SAVAGE LAND #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240957

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Zulema Lavina (CA) Kaare Andrews

JOURNEY INTO THE LOST WORLD WITH ROGUE, MAGNETO, KA-ZAR AND MORE! The X-Man called Rogue has always been a survivor, but without her mutant powers, she'll need to prove it like never before! As the Savage Land turns toward war, Rogue will need all her skills to survive dinosaurs, mutates and the Master of Magnetism himself! Writer Tim Seeley (LOCAL MAN) and new artist sensation Zulema Scotto Lavina tell a lost story of a lost world! Rated T+ In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $4.99

STORM #4

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240637

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanini

A FLAME IN THE WIND! DOCTOR DOOM is the SORCERER SUPREME. He has special plans for Earth's mutants. He would like to discuss them with the beautiful STORM over fine cuisines and expensive wines. What could possibly go wrong? The epic saga continues-with this new installment featuring a battle that Latveria will never forget. RATED T+In Shops: Jan 15, 2025 SRP: $3.99

