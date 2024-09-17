Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jed mackay, storm

Storm Leaves X-Men For Avengers Over Employment Structure (XSpoilers)

So Storm is leaving the X-Men for the Avengers, and it turns out it’s all about internal politics and power sharing.

So Storm is leaving the X-Men for the Avengers, and it turns out it's all about internal politics and power sharing. The Avengers just has a flatter structure than the top down X-Men. Human Resources managers, take note… from this week's Avengers #18. Also… this is way too early for a staff meeting. Come on, there's a work/life balance to maintain, right?

"We're an anarcho-syndicalist commune. We take it in turn to act as a sort of executive officer for the week. But all the decisions of that officer have to be ratified at a special biweekly meeting. By a simple majority in the case of purely internal affairs, but by a two-thirds majority in the case of more…" that's how it goes, right? The X-Men are more of your knights of the round table affair…

Apparently they are lucky to have him. Over in X-Men #4, Quentin Quire has, apparently, other concerns…



But mutants are one thing. What Storm needs is the endorsement of a fellow god… who is also on his way out.

Well, the Avengers couldn't have two gods of the weather, could it not? All that thunder and lightning, you know they'd have crossed the streams at some point, right? X-Men #4 and Avengers #18 are both published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday. And both written by Jed Mackay… which is handy.

AVENGERS #18

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240635

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Joshua Cassara

STORM AGAINST HYPERION! New Avengers member STORM has joined the team just in time to deal with catastrophe… And she'll need to call in other mutants to help against this world-ending threat! A who's who of the Marvel Universe must unite against the supreme power of Hyperion! And someone steps OFF the Avengers… Rated T+In Shops: Sep 18, 2024 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #4

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240616

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ryan Stegman

THEY KILL FOR KICKS & THEY KILL FOR CLICKS! "Hello, internet – it's your boy, Trevor Fitzroy! That's right, Trevor Fitzroy and the Upstarts, out there delivering the content you crave: livestreamed, bespoke, mutant murder in high-def! And best of all, you, the viewers, are the ones rating the kills! So smash that like button, hit subscribe and tell us who the number-one killer is!" Rated T+In Shops: Sep 18, 2024 SRP: $4.99

