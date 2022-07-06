Strange Academy #1 Will Relaunch From Marvel – This Summer??

Got to say, I really enjoy Marvel Comics' Strange Academy. A big cast and most entertainingly portrayed in all their individualness and detail by Humberto Ramos. I totally get the feel of when Art Adams was playing with the X-Men and New Mutants, with colourist Edgar Delgado taking it up several notches. Yet Strange Academy has been missing from recent Marvel Comics solicitations for May, June, July, August and September. The one out today is a late comic originally planned for April 2022. So what is the future for Marvel's school of magic?

Okay, that's the future. Doesn't look to pretty. But for the comic book itself?

Can that actually happen? Given that it is already July and all the August and September solicitations have been released by Marvel? Maybe it will debut as a digital title and then appear in print later? The comic book promises;

Hey, Strangers! We know what you're thinking: "THAT'S IT?! THAT CAN'T POSSIBLY BE IT! YOU CAN'T END IT THERE!" Hold off on those angry emails. We promise you this is not the end for the students of Strange Academy — only the end of their first chapter in the Marvel Universe. The kids and our whole creative team will be back at it for the beginning of their next semester in a few months. Keep your eyes peeled for the new STRANGE ACADEMY #1 and be sure to tell your local comic shop to add it to your pull list. And before I sign off, thanks to all of you who have picked STRANGE ACADEMY up month after month. Who have been pestering your friends to pick us up as well. None of this is possible without your loyal readership! Enjoy your summer break! -Kaeden McGahey Assistant Editor

Or are Marvel's issues with sticking to promised months, being switched to seasons, already causing issues? There is, however, news for one of the Strange Academy students, Zoe Laveau, descendent of Marie Laveau, and zombified back from the dead.

She will be the target of the new revived Midnight Suns in September 2022… which still counts as summer. Just about. STRANGE ACADEMY #18

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

• Platitudes get thrown around a lot in these pages, but if you've been reading STRANGE ACADEMY, you know we don't mess around. So listen up.

• AFTER THIS ISSUE, THINGS WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AT STRANGE ACADEMY.

• Seriously, you do not want to miss this issue that is going to destroy you emotionally and destroy the school beyond recognition. RATED T In Shops: Jul 06, 2022 SRP: $3.99 MIDNIGHT SUNS #1 (OF 5)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant Cover by KEVIN EASTMAN • Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

RISE OF THE MIDNIGHT SUNS!

A dark prophesy and apocalyptic new villains with horrifying powers the likes of which Earth has never faced before ordains a team of MIDNIGHT SUNS to rise and tear @#$% up: MAGIK, WOLVERINE, BLADE, SPIRIT RIDER & NICO MINORU. But what does this new threat have to do with the Sorcerer Supreme's past? And why is STRANGE ACADEMY student ZOE LAVEAU number one on the Suns' list? 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99