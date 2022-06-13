Marvel Comics To Change Dates For In-House Ads

Pick up a Marvel Comics title and you will see in-house ads for upcoming comic books, with the month of publication listed in the ad. It's how they do things. Well, not anymore. Bleeding Cool has reported on Marvel's current issues with scheduling, a combination of coronavirus-affected comic book creators, shipping foul-ups around the world, and printing and paper shortages. Which has made a mockery of some such ads. The X-Men titles have been most affected in this regard, as they list what title is coming out, in what order and on what specific date, and you have had recent books published claiming that the very comic you are reading was published two months prior.

Bleeding Cool reported that this aspect of naming the date had been removed from this month's X-Men titles. But Bleeding Cool understands that rather than saying upcoming books will be published "In July 2022", say, Marvel will now use the term "Summer 2022" which is a lot vaguer and could conceivably stretch a title's schedule from July to September. Though as we have also pointed out, some have been moved to October. Might the seasons of the year not be enough for future titles?

Here are some of those books planned for July, that will now be for Summer…

And some that will not be for Summer 2022.

