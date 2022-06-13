Marvel Comics To Change Dates For In-House Ads

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Pick up a Marvel Comics title and you will see in-house ads for upcoming comic books, with the month of publication listed in the ad. It's how they do things. Well, not anymore. Bleeding Cool has reported on Marvel's current issues with scheduling, a combination of coronavirus-affected comic book creators, shipping foul-ups around the world, and printing and paper shortages. Which has made a mockery of some such ads. The X-Men titles have been most affected in this regard, as they list what title is coming out, in what order and on what specific date, and you have had recent books published claiming that the very comic you are reading was published two months prior.

Bleeding Cool reported that this aspect of naming the date had been removed from this month's X-Men titles. But Bleeding Cool understands that rather than saying upcoming books will be published "In July 2022", say, Marvel will now use the term "Summer 2022" which is a lot vaguer and could conceivably stretch a title's schedule from July to September. Though as we have also pointed out, some have been moved to October. Might the seasons of the year not be enough for future titles?

Here are some of those books planned for July, that will now be for Summer…

Marvel Entertainment and NetEase Announce New Collaboration

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS 2 [AXE] 09/07/2022
A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY 4 [AXE] 09/14/2022
ALIEN 1 09/07/2022
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 10 [AXE] 09/28/2022
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 9 09/14/2022
ANT-MAN 3 09/28/2022
AVENGERS 60 [AXE] 09/21/2022
AVENGERS FOREVER 9 09/21/2022
BLACK PANTHER 9 09/07/2022
CAPTAIN MARVEL 41 09/14/2022
CARNAGE 6 09/21/2022
DAREDEVIL 3 09/14/2022
DEFENDERS: BEYOND 3 09/28/2022
FANTASTIC FOUR 47 [AXE] 09/21/2022
GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL 3 09/28/2022
HULK 10 09/14/2022
IMMORTAL X-MEN 6 [AXE] 09/07/2022
IRON MAN 23 09/14/2022
LEGION OF X 5 09/21/2022
MARAUDERS 6 [AXE] 09/07/2022
NEW FANTASTIC FOUR 4 09/07/2022
PREDATOR 2 09/14/2022
SHE-HULK 6 09/07/2022
SPIDER-PUNK 5 09/14/2022
STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 24 09/28/2022
STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 6 09/28/2022
STRANGE 6 09/21/2022
THOR 28 09/28/2022
VENOM 11 09/07/2022
WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS 3 09/28/2022
X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII 5 09/14/2022
X-MEN RED 6 [AXE] 09/14/2022
SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS TPB 11/01/2022
VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR – HEART OF THE HUNTED TPB 11/15/2022
X-MEN RED BY AL EWING VOL. 1 TPB 11/01/2022
CAPTAIN CARTER: WOMAN OUT OF TIME TPB 11/08/2022

And some that will not be for Summer 2022.

GAMBIT 4 10/12/2022
GHOST RIDER 7 10/05/2022
X-TERMINATORS 2 10/26/2022
SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE TPB 11/22/2022
THUNDERBOLTS 4 11/09/2022
X-MEN LEGENDS 4 11/02/2022

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.