Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: Rise of Hellfire #1 Preview

Check out Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: Rise of Hellfire #1 from Dark Horse Comics, revealing Eddie Munson's rise to power in the Hellfire Club.

Article Summary Explore Eddie Munson's rise in the Hellfire Club in this D&D crossover prequel to Stranger Things Season 4.

Written by Jody Houser and Eric Campbell, with art from Diego Galindo and cover by Magali Villanueve.

Dark Horse Comics releases Stranger Things and D&D: Rise of Hellfire #1 on February 19, 2025.

Spell slinging, sword swinging, and the luck of the dice have shaped the lives of the Stranger Things boys well before they had real monsters to face. This D&D Crossover features Eddie Munson's Rise to defacto leader of the Hellfire Club, his recruitment of Lucas, Dustin, and Mike, and glimpses into the fantasy worlds they conquered together. • Exciting new D&D focused prequel to the events of Stranger Things Season 4! • Four issue series. • Cover A by French illustrator, freelance fantasy artist, and fantasy author Magali Villanueve! Known for her work on franchises including Magic: The Gathering, A Song of Ice and Fire, Star Wars, Warhammer, The Lord of the Rings, and Call of Cthulhu.

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: Rise of Hellfire #1

by Jody Houser & Eric Campbell & Diego Galindo & Magali Villanueve, cover by Diana Sousa

Dark Horse Comics

6.61"W x 10.14"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801173900111

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

76156801173900121 – Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire #1 (CVR B) (Kyle Lambert) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801173900131 – Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire #1 (CVR C) (Rebeca Pueblar) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801173900141 – Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire #1 (CVR D) (Jeremy Wilson) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801173900151 – Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire #1 (CVR E) (Nimit Malavia) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

