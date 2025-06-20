Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: stranger things

Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins 2 #1 Preview: Demodog Dilemma

Science teacher Scott Clarke gets more than he bargained for when a mysterious encounter at the drive-in leads to theories about alternate dimensions in Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins 2 #1.

Article Summary Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins 2 #1 hits stores on June 25th, featuring Scott Clarke's encounter with a mysterious "dog" at the drive-in

Clarke's 3D glasses lesson leads to theories about alternate dimensions, while Dustin hides the truth about his missing demodog, Dart

Four-issue series explores weird tales from Hawkins, Indiana, with multiple cover variants available for collectors

After shaking off a mysterious encounter with a strange "dog" while out at the Drive-In Cinema, Hawkins science teacher Scott Clarke is inspired to teach his students all about how 3D glasses work and it spirals into theories about alternate dimensions and how they might be perceived. Dustin keeps secret that the weird "dog" could be nothing other than Dart, his missing pet demodog. The first of four new weird tales from Hawkins, Indiana—A small town that keeps getting stranger. • Four issue series.

Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins 2 #1

by Derek Fridolfs & Sunando C & Diego Galindo & Dan Jackson, cover by Nate Piekos

Dark Horse Comics

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 25, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801267500111

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

76156801267500121 – Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins 2 #1 (CVR B) (Vincenzo Riccardi) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801267500131 – Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins 2 #1 (CVR C) (Mack Chater) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801267500141 – Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins 2 #1 (CVR D) (Ben Turner) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

