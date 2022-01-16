Sub-Mariner vs The Human Race in Fantastic Four Annual #1, at Auction

The story of the Sub-Mariner's return to comics in the Silver Age is one of the cornerstones of the Marvel Universe. But when he was revived by the Human Torch in Fantastic Four #4, he quickly discovered that Atlantis had been destroyed by underwater atomic testing, which turned him against the human race. The heat was turned up a notch in Fantastic Four Annual #1, as we find that Sub-Mariner has finally been reunited with the Atlanteans, and ultimately declares war on the Human Race in front of a United Nations assembly in New York City. Sub-Mariner and the Atlanteans have always been important in the Marvel Universe, and that importance seems destined to increase.

Interestingly, exactly how and where the Sub-Mariner was finally reunited with the lost Atlanteans was left unchronicled at this time. He was still on the hunt for them in Fantastic Four #14 which hit newsstands in February 1963, but as the story of Fantastic Four Annual #1 (which hit newsstands around July 1963) opened, Sub-Mariner was already shown reunited with and leading his people. In the story, Reed Richards explained the Sub-Mariner's threat in front of the United Nations assembly, only to discover that the Sub-Mariner was present there in disguise. The Atlanteans proceeded to attack New York City in revenge for what humanity had done to Atlantis. This issue also features the first appearances of Atlanteans Lady Dorma and Krang.

A legendary story by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, and Dick Ayers which continues to resonate as Sub-Mariner and the Atlanteans continue to be relevant to Marvel.

Fantastic Four Annual #1 (Marvel, 1963) CGC FN+ 6.5 Off-white to white pages. The Sub-Mariner attacks the human race. First appearances of Lady Dorma and Krang. Early Spider-Man appearance in a backup feature with Steve Ditko inks. Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers cover and art. Overstreet 2021 FN 6.0 value = $213; VF 8.0 value = $568. CGC census 1/22: 70 in 6.5, 318 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1975500003 and purchase grader's notes if available.