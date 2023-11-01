Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: arakko, krakoa, latveria, orchis, sunfire

Everyone Trying to Use Sunfire & Redroot in This Week's X-Men Comics

Yesterday's X-Men Unlimited Infinity #111 leads in directly with the only Krakoan X-Men comic printed today, X-Men #28.

Yesterday's X-Men Unlimited Infinity #111 ties in directly with the only Krakoan X-Men comic printed today, X-Men #28. As Sunfire traverses Otherworld, unable to return to Earth after the closing of the Krakoan gates by Orchis. And keeping one item very close to him.

With Redroot, the personification of Arakko embedded in him, keeping the mutant island consciousness alive.

With Moira Mactaggert working for, and with, Orchis, to get it back. And Sunfire keeping it safe and making a vow.

Which dives directly into today's X-Men #28, with Sunfire still holding Redroot close to his heart.

But a vow can only last for so long. Which seems to be "not very".

And Redroot is torn asunder from the nuclear fire keeping him going, the both of them falling.

Only for their very blood to be used by another force. Of course, there are more than one force trying to use Sunfire and Redoot's combined remains in Otherworld…

Such as Mad James Jaspers of the Crooked Market… and also a certain Apocalypse on his way back to Arakko.

Looks like someone is going to try and take Arakko back from Genesis. And maybe it would be handy to have a nuclear weapon and a personification of Arakko when doing so. Given that Orchis are relying on the Aakko Civil War to stop the Martian mutants coming to the aid of the Earth mutants…

…they may need another plan. And Orchis is left on the back foot. So it's time for them to inspire a new public rebellion against mutants. And that trial of Cyclops is a favourite.

Currently, Jean Grey is going through her own past and has just hit Inferno. I recall there was some issue finding musical guests for the King's coronation as well. Is that a reference to zero carbon, but for anti-mutant bigotry instead? And where in Europe might that trial take place? Well, I can name one place it won't.

Doctor Doom might want to check the tectonic plates on that one… or the Marvel website.

Bavarian Alps! Theya re indeed in Germany. I never expected Latveria to be part of the European Union, but not even part of Europe? That would be a Lexit too far…

