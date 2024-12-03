Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, Magic Tree House

Sunset Of The Sabertooth Graphic Novel Gets 125,000 Print Run

Sunset Of The Sabertooth Graphic Novel by Mary Pope Osborne, Jenny Laird, Kelly Mathews and Nichole Mathews gets a125,000 print run

Article Summary Sunset of the Sabertooth gets a graphic novel adaptation with 125,000 copies in print.

A creative team of Jenny Laird and artists Kelly and Nichole Mathews lead the project.

Adaptation is the seventh in Mary Pope Osborne's Magic Tree House series.

Join Jack and Annie's Ice Age adventure in this vibrant graphic novel debuting in 2024.

Sunset of the Sabertooth by Mary Pope Osborne recently got a graphic novel adaptation from writer Jenny Laird, and artists Kelly Mathews and Nichole Mathews from Random House Books for Young Readers, with a 100,000 paperback print run and a 25,000 copy hardcover print run. The seventh of a series of graphic novel adaptations of Mary Pope Osborne's Magic Tree House novels. So, no, it has nothing to do with Marvel Comics' Sabretooth; this comic book sells a lot more copies.

The Magic Tree House series by Mary Pope Osborne, illustrated by Salvatore Murdocca and AG Ford, were first published in 1992, and have seen over a hundred volumes published through a number of series, which initially saw Morgan Le Fay sends Jack and Annie Smith, siblings from the fictional small town of Frog Creek, Pennsylvania, on adventures and missions through a magical tree house. The spinoff Merlin Missions series saw Merlin the Magician giving Jack and Annie quests. And the Magic Tree House Fact Trackers are non-fiction looks at some of the subjects they picked up. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Magic Tree House series in 2012, Osborne created a Magic Tree House Classroom Adventures Program, providing a set of online educational resources for teachers and free books for schools. Magic Tree House: The Musical premiered in 200, toured nationally and had a cast album. A planetarium show, Magic Tree House: Space Mission, was held at the Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Magic Tree House Kids Shows are theatrical adaptations of select titles in the Magic Tree House series designed specifically for kids' performances. The animated film Magic Tree House premiered in Japan in 2012.

Sunset of the Sabertooth Graphic Novel (Magic Tree House Graphic Novels) Paperback – September 3, 2024

by Jenny Laird, Mary Pope Osborne, Kelly Matthews, Nichole Mathews

Magic. Mystery. Time-travel. Get whisked away to the Ice Age on a frozen adventure with brother-and-sister team Jack and Annie in the #1 bestselling chapter book series, now available as graphic novels! The Ice Age is super cool…for two kids in bathing suits! Jack and Annie nearly freeze when the magic tree house whisks them back to the time of cave bears, early humans, and woolly mammoths. But nothing can stop them from having another wild adventure—not even a sabertooth! For the first time in graphic novel–live the adventure again with new full-color vibrant art that brings the magic to life!

